Amanda Holden, 51, shows off her incredible figure in a white bikini on a Tuk Tuk in Italy 

She has recently returned from a luxury holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

And Amanda Holden showed off her incredible figure as she climbed aboard a Tuk Tuk on Tuesday for a fun photo in Scilly.

The presenter, 51, looked sensational as she donned a deep white bikini and a semi-sheer cover-up.

Stunning: Amanda Holden showed off her incredible figure as she climbed aboard a Tuk Tuk for a fun photo in Scilly on Tuesday

Amanda put her sun-kissed skin on full display as she placed one hand on her shoulder and the other on the front of the vehicle for the photo.

She let her blonde hair fall down with a hint of wave and shielded her eyes with oversized sunglasses.

Next to the photo she wrote: ‘Don’t mess with my Tuk-Tuk’

‘Anyone for tennis?’: It comes when Amanda has worked up a sweat playing tennis during her holiday to Tresco on Sunday

It comes as Amanda worked up a sweat Sunday with a game of tennis during her holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

On her Instagram Stories, the presenter looked incredible as she slipped into gingham lilac shorts and a matching crop top from fashion brand Sweaty Betty.

Amanda glimpsed her muscular midriff and prepared for a match as she slipped on a pair of black trainers and waved a racket.

Blast: The presenter glimpsed her taut midriff, waved a tennis racket as she prepped for a match, and slipped on a pair of black trainers

The stunner, who is also mum to daughter Alexa, 16, accentuated her age-defying complexion with just a hint of makeup while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Putting up a storm, she wrote, “Anyone for tennis?”

The star later shared a clip as she and her youngest daughter traveled home and filmed the view from the window of their plane.

She wrote: ‘Saying goodbye to you always feels like breaking up with a first love #Tresco’.