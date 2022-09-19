WhatsNew2Day
Amanda Holden, 51, shares picture of her lookalike mother Judith, 72

Amanda Holden, 51, shares a photo of her lookalike mum Judith, 72, as the family pays their respects to the Queen along with benefactors in Windsor

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 10:12, 19 Sep 2022 | Updated: 10:17, September 19, 2022

Amanda Holden shared a family photo on Instagram Stories on Sunday as she and her family paid tribute to the Queen in Windsor.

The 51-year-old Heart FM radio host had taken her two children Alexa (16) and Hollie (10), her mother Judith Mary Harrison (72) and stepfather Leslie Collistor (75) to lay flowers a day before the Monarch is born. laid to rest on Monday.

The family resemblance was evident with Amanda looking just like her beautiful mother.

Genes: Amanda Holden, 51, (center) shared photo of her lookalike mother Judith, 72, (second from left) as the family paid their respects to the Queen along with benefactors in Windsor
Family Resemblance: Sporty darker hair, Amanda, (left), wore a checked shirt with brown corduroy pants and brown suede boots for the outing
Stunner: Judith, 72, looked stunning in a bow-tie blouse and black slacks as she walked beside her daughter
Amanda shared photos of the hundreds of bouquets of flowers laid by benefactors as they lined the bustling streets.

Sporty darker hair. Amanda wore a checked shirt with brown corduroy pants and brown suede boots for the outing.

Judith looked stunning in a bow-tie blouse and black trousers as she walked beside her daughter.

The outing comes after Amanda went to Westminster Hall on Friday to speak to members of the public who queued to view the Queen’s casket following Her Majesty’s death on Thursday, September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Momentous: Hollie took a moment to take in the scene for her
Paying her respects: Amanda shared a photo of herself laying flowers in Windsor next to daughter Hollie, 10″

A moment in history: Judith also laid flowers while taking a moment to read some of the poignant messages
Family first: The ladies all spent time together that day as a family
Funeral: The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday after her death two weeks ago
The presenter exchanged the radio studio for the masses of gloomy Britons for the news.

The TV personality shared clips of her visit to Instagram, writing that there were “Friendships forever forged in shared grief” among the crowd.

The star shared a video with her 1.8 million followers as she looked out: “I am privileged to speak to some of you who are in line coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was unbelievable.. friendships forged forever in shared grief..’

'Friendships forever forged in shared grief': Amanda attended Westminster Hall on Friday as she chatted with crowds waiting for hours to view the Queen's casket
Taking it in: The host seemed to take it all in as she stared at the busy historic landmark
Shared grief: She shared a video with her 1.8 million followers as she looked out, the star wrote: 'I am privileged to speak to some of you who are standing in line coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was incredible.. friendships forged forever in shared sorrow...
Chic: Amanda was snapped before heading to the Heart studios, looking chic in a dusty blue mini skirt and brushed ribbed V-neck sweater
And as he spoke to the audience, a member of the line admitted that he had waited about ten hours at night, while Amanda then wondered, “Oh my god, so you made friends with all these people?”

“All the while they’ve kept everyone going and we’ve kept each other going the whole time, we would be lost today without each other,” the interviewee said.

Amanda describes the atmosphere this way: “It’s quite gloomy and emotional if I’m honest and they all say the same thing – that it was an incredible experience and that the silence is just beautiful.”

Tribute: Amanda paid tribute to the Queen on Friday when she laid a floribunda rose in her honor outside Buckingham Palace - following Her Majesty's passing on Thursday afternoon
