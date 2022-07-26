Amanda Holden, 51, sends pulses racing as she flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in blue bikini

Amanda Holden turned up the heat on Tuesday when she shared a stunning new bikini-clad photo on Instagram.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge looked unreal in a bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and wide cleavage.

She stretched out on the edge of a boat that looked out over the clear blue water, emphasizing her long legs.

Unbelievable: Amanda Holden turned up the heat on Tuesday when she shared a stunning new bikini-clad photo on Instagram

Having a blast: Captioning the gorgeous photo, she joked: ‘Another rough day…’

Amanda wrapped herself in a matching blue covering and matched her hair scrunchie to her outfit.

She chose to go barefoot, shielding her eyes from the sun’s glare behind a pair of black sunglasses.

Accompanying the beautiful photo, she joked, “Another tough day…”

On Friday, the TV personality shared a fun clip to her Instagram grid as she walked around with her lookalike daughter Hollie, ten.

Animated: On Friday, the TV personality shared a fun clip to her Instagram grid as she walked around with her lookalike daughter Hollie, ten

Nice! The presenter showed her impressive strength as she did a perfect handstand before pulling off a series of other crazy poses

Amanda showed her impressive strength as she did a perfect handstand before taking on a series of other crazy poses.

In other parts of the clip set to a funky beat, Hollie sat on Amanda’s back and held her arms outstretched to fly through the air.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Amanda was the proud mother every inch as she beamed with her family for an Instagram snap.

The television personality posed alongside her lookalike daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, and husband Chris Hughes in a snap as they enjoy a family outing in the sun.

The Hart radio host appeared to be enjoying a luxurious getaway with her family as she fashioned her blonde locks into beach waves.

‘Team Photo’: Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Amanda the proud mom every inch as she beamed with her family for an Instagram snap

Amanda opted for a chic white V-neckline dress with tassels while layering two gold chains to complete the look.

She added a pop of color to the number with a vibrant red manicure and kept her locks pushed out of her face with her sunglasses on her head.

Meanwhile, husband Chris coordinated with his beau in a loose white shirt as he fashioned his dark locks around his face.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Lexi, wore a cream-colored tie-front crop shirt, with her long blonde locks straight out of a center parting and adorned with a pair of hoop earrings.

Family time: The Hart radio host appeared to be enjoying a luxury getaway with her family as she fashioned her blonde locks into beach waves

Her sister Hollie stood out from the crowd in a vibrant pink number that she matched her bold lipstick to.

Amanda captioned the photos: ‘Team photo’.

Several familiar faces took to the comment section of the post, including Ruth Langford who wrote, “What a beautiful family.”

Vicky Pattison also left some sweet words: “The genetics is this picture,” and Amanda’s co-host Ashley Roberts added, “What a quad.”