Amanda Holden, 51, looks radiant as she poses beside lookalike daughter Lexi, 16, in Greece

She’s been soaking up the sun in Greece this week on a luxurious family getaway.

And Amanda Holden looked radiant in her latest Instagram selfie on Tuesday as she posed next to her lookalike daughter Lexi, 16, as she enjoyed a sunset boat ride.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury wore stylish sunglasses with a glamorous make-up look, while shaping her blonde locks straight.

Amanda looked effortlessly chic in a white dress and adorned with gold jewelry during the luxurious activity.

Meanwhile, Lexi matched her mom’s style as she donned a few oversized shades on top of her bronzed makeup look.

The model, who signed with modeling agency Storm in March, showed off her summer style in a red and white striped dress.

The Heart radio host has updated her 1.8 million Instagram followers about her journey.

In one video, she showed off her incredible figure as she took a series of playful poses by the pool.

The clip started with the star donning a white open shirt with navy blue shorts while basking in the sun.

She then stripped naked and revealed a black and white striped two-piece that highlighted her sun-kissed tan and washboard abs.

Amanda wore her blonde locks in a poker style and also wore sunglasses.

It comes after the TV personality shared a fun clip on her Instagram grid with her daughter Hollie, ten.

Amanda showed her impressive strength as she did a perfect handstand before taking on a series of other crazy poses.

In other parts of the clip set to a funky beat, Hollie sat on Amanda’s back and held her arms outstretched to fly through the air.

Meanwhile, Amanda seemed the proud mom every inch as she beamed next to her family for an Instagram snap.

She posed next to her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie, and her husband Chris Hughes snapped as they enjoyed a family outing in the sun.