Amanda Holden, 51, is the epitome of chic in a white blazer and sparkly fringed flares

She never fails to turn heads with her incredible sense of style.

And Amanda Holden looked the pinnacle of chic in an all-white ensemble when she went to Scott’s seafood restaurant in Richmond, London, on Friday after appearing on BBC’s The One Show.

The presenter, 51, slipped into a deep white blazer and matching sparkly flares, along with a pair of heels.

Stylish:

Amanda wore completely glamorous makeup with a swipe of nude lipstick, while sculpting her golden locks into loose curls.

The Britain’s Got Talent jury wore a small black clutch and adorned with dainty gold jewellery.

The outing comes after Amanda on Friday’s edition of The One Show to promote her BBC show I Can See Your Voice.

Amanda’s TV appearance comes after she revealed exclusively to MailOnline that she skipped the NTAs because she was late into the night filming a “somewhat controversial” top secret new TV series for Sky.

Wow!

Beauty:

The popular presenter teased that the exciting new project is an “actual program on a taboo topic,” which will “get her hands dirty.”

After she started filming the following morning on Thursday, Amanda looked typically stylish and an all-black ensemble as she took daughter Hollie (10) to work at Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square.

Amanda proved to be one of the hardest working women in showbiz, instead of partying with her peers at the NTAs on Thursday nights, Amanda focused her time on shooting the brand new TV series.

Looks good:

Amanda told MailOnline: ‘I have just started filming a brand new series for Sky, which is going to be a lot of fun and maybe a little controversial!

‘It will be a program from which you will also learn something, a real history lesson.

“I’m super excited to do it and I’m standing in front of it and getting my hands dirty.

‘It is a factual program about a taboo subject. That’s all I can say now! It’s going to be brilliant.’

Exciting! Amanda’s TV appearance comes after she revealed to MailOnline that she skipped the NTAs because she was filming a ‘somewhat controversial’ new TV series (pictured Friday on Heart Radio)

Amanda draped a military-style coat over her shoulders as she strolled in skyscraper heels carrying her belongings in a classic black leather bag.

Her youngest daughter Hollie looked sweet in a long-sleeved denim mini dress and an off-white pair of western boots.

The mother-and-daughter duo held hands and smiled as they were photographed together outside the radio studios.

Amanda is also mother to daughter Alexa, 16. She shares both children with her husband, music producer Chris Hughes, 68.

One of the presenter’s many TV and radio projects is I Can See Your Voice, which returns to BBC One at 9:05pm on Saturday.