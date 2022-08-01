Amanda Holden, 51, flaunts her sizzling physique in a navy bikini

She’s been soaking up Greek culture this week on another luxury trip.

And Amanda Holden showed off her sizzling physique while lounging poolside in the sun-filled venue on Monday.

The presenter, 51, showed off her toned abs and bronzed tan in a navy blue bikini in the new snap she shared on her Instagram Story.

Looks good! Amanda Holden, 51, shows off her sizzling physique in a navy blue bikini as she relaxes poolside in Greece

The BGT judge looked amazing in the triangle bikini top that showed a glimpse of her roomy belongings and with silver chain detailing on it.

The matching slip by Melissa Odabash had bow details on the sides and used her tan perfectly.

Wearing designer sunglasses, she left her honey-colored locks with the pool water as she went makeup-free and lowered herself into the water.

It comes after on Friday, Amanda stripped down to a skimpy black bikini as she seductively stepped to a pool before diving in.

OMG! It comes after Friday, when Amanda stripped down to a skimpy black bikini as she seductively stepped to a swimming pool before diving in during her Greek trip.

The star took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her antics, in which she wore a shirt and wrap skirt, but ended up in just her two-piece swimwear set.

Amanda started with her oversized black short-sleeved shirt unbuttoned before pulling it off as she sauntered forward.

She then dropped the chic pareo-style skirt wrapped around her waist before stroking forward in her bikini.

The mother of two walked barefoot to the water’s edge, showing off her toned physique in her swimsuit before diving into the pool.

Perfection: Amanda showed off her toned physique as she impressively dove into the pool

On Wednesday, the Britain’s Got Talent judges showed off her incredible figure in the video as she struck a series of playful poses by the pool.

The clip started with the star donning a white open shirt with navy blue shorts as she soaked up the sun.

She then undressed and unveiled a black and white striped two-piece that highlighted her sun-kissed tan and washboard abs.

Amanda wore her blonde locks in a poker style and also wore sunglasses.

Stunning: On Wednesday, Amanda proved she was making the most of summer when she shared a sizzling bikini clip

Capturing the post, the former Wild At Heart actress wrote: “Glimmer in the sun.”

Meanwhile, Amanda turned up the heat on Tuesday, when she shared another bikini-clad photo on Instagram.

The star looked unreal in a bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and roomy cleavage.

Amanda wrapped herself in a matching blue covering and matched her hair scrunchie to her outfit.