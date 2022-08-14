Amanda Holden, 51, flashes her abs in a floral blue crop top while soaking up the sun in Sicily

<!–

She enjoys a vacation-packed holiday with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes.

And Amanda Holden looked incredible on Sunday as she continued to soak up the sunshine in Sicily – as she shared a sweet photo with her daughter Hollie, 10.

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge, 51, flashed her abs in a floral blue crop top and matching shorts.

Radiant: Amanda Holden, 51, looked incredible on Sunday as she continued to soak up the sun in Sicily and shared a sweet photo with her daughter Hollie, 10

She paired the look with a pair of flip flops while protecting her face from the sun with a large hat and sunglasses.

Amanda sported a natural makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her golden locks straight.

The Heart radio host has updated her 1.8 million Instagram followers about her journey.

Stunning: The Britain’s Got Talent Judge flashed her abs in a floral blue crop top and matching shorts as she shared a slew of snaps from her break on Instagram Stories

Happy: The Heart radio host keeps her 1.8 million Instagram followers updated on her journey

Amanda Holden attended TikTok on Saturday and enjoyed a boogie in Sicily as she jokingly danced alongside her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with the trio bearing a striking resemblance.

The family was joined by Alan Carr, with whom she is currently filming a new show on the Mediterranean island, and a group of others for the video.

Amanda wore a white sundress with a v-neckline, cut-out and spaghetti straps for the video, while her blonde locks were left in a soft curl.

Lookalike: She jokingly danced alongside her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with the trio bearing a striking resemblance

For one video, the camera started on her as she danced towards it, before heading to the group – where Alan, Hollie and Lexi all showed off their skills.

While another showed the Chatty Man as the middle dancer, before panting to Amanda and her daughters dancing side by side.

Britain’s Got Talent jury captioned the video: ‘Fornite moves to Sicily’.

She and Alan are currently filming a BBC property show together, renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

With her family joining her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them – sharing a slew of sun-kissed photos.