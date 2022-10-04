Amanda Holden, 51, admits she confiscates ‘skimpy’ clothes away from her daughter Lexi, 16,

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Known for her bold outfit choices, she doesn’t hold back when it comes to fashion.

But Amanda Holden, 51, has revealed it’s not quite the same story when it comes to her 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

The Britain’s Got Talent jury jokes that she’ll “give them back in two years” and make sure the ensembles aren’t lost if she takes them to wear herself.

‘Mum can have it’: Amanda Holden, 51, has admitted to confiscating ‘skinny’ clothes from her daughter Lexi, 16, and wearing them herself

To talk with The sunAmanda recalled taking a top from Lexi’s wardrobe that the teen was planning to wear to the Reading festival.

She explained: ‘There is a sequin. . . I wouldn’t even call it a bikini top. My daughter is 16!

“I said, ‘No, you won’t wear that to the Reading Festival, but Mom can have it,’ so Mom has it and waits a while to wear it.

“It just about covers the parts you’d expect to cover, but it certainly wasn’t for my daughter. She can have it back in two years.’

So similar: she jokes that she’ll ‘give them back in two years’, the Britain’s Got Talent jury makes sure the ensembles aren’t lost if she takes them to wear herself (pictured with Lexi)

Supportive: Amanda, who is also mum to Hollie, ten, says her family encourages the bold outfits she often wears

And despite the ban on her daughter’s clothing choices, the TV personality insisted that her family “love” Amanda’s bold sense of style.

She is also the mother of ten-year-old Hollie and shares the girls with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes.

The beauty explained that her husband Chris encourages her often daring outfit choice, saying ‘take your legs off’.

Amanda has received a slew of Offcom complaints in the past about her outfit choices when reviewing Britain’s Got Talent – with plunging plunging necklines and cutouts that landed her in the water of the viewers.

Risqué: Amanda has received a slew of complaints from Offcom in the past about her outfit choices when reviewing Britain’s Got Talent – with plunging plunging necklines and cutouts that landed her in hot water with viewers

But earlier this year, she insisted she wouldn’t tone down her outfits, adding that she likes to wear latex during auditions and said no one should feel the pressure to “dress for your age.”

Don’t let the naysayers get to her, Amanda told the Mirror: ‘I think more about rubber – I liked wearing latex at the auditions, so I think about more latex, more sweating in life.’

While she also told disapproving fans to “get over it” after receiving cold-weather kickbacks, meaning her nipples have been shown through outfits.

She explained to The Sun, “I’m like, ‘Get over it.’ It doesn’t seem to matter when you see guys’ nipples, so I don’t understand why it matters when you can see girls’ nipples.

“Everyone cares about them.”

Staying Strong: Earlier this year, she insisted she wouldn’t tone down her outfits, adding that she likes wearing latex during auditions and saying no one should feel the pressure to “dress for your age.” (pictured in 2020)