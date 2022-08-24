Amanda de Cadenet is so glad ex-boyfriend Keanu Reeves is still part of her ‘extended family’

Amanda de Cadenet has revealed she is “grateful” that her ex-boyfriend Keanu Reeves is still part of her “extended family” after he “restored” her trust in men.

The 50-year-old presenter was in a relationship with Hollywood star Keanu, 57, from 1996 to 2001 and said she is “very protective” of his privacy but admires how he’s able to “balance” fame with his private life.

She said the guard: ‘I am very careful with his privacy. But I will say that he is a very nice, authentic person.

She continued: ‘HeyHe’s the most infamously famous person ever, by which I mean he’s been able to keep that balance, which is very difficult. He is part of my extended family and I am very grateful to him for that.”

The Big Breakfast star was previously married to Duran Duran bassist John Taylor in the early 1990s and has 30-year-old daughter Atlanta with her.

She tied the knot with Strokes star Nick Valensi in 2006 and has twins Ella and Silvan, 15, with her, explaining that both Keanu and Nick had helped “restore her confidence in men.”

She said: ‘My best friend [Keanu] and especially my husband helped restore my faith in men, because it is really unusual for a young man in that profession to choose marriage’.

‘I mean, he’ [Nick] became a father at the age of 24 and he had never held a baby before holding his twins.

Amanda then joked that when the twins were born, the ‘Last Nite’ rocker took a break from the band to help her out and eventually wished he’d hit the road again.

She added: “[When they were born]he took a sabbatical from the Strokes so he could be a current father.”

“So all of a sudden I had a man at home 24/7 who said, ‘It’s time to feed them again, and can you express extra milk because it didn’t get enough last time?’

I was like, ‘Oh my God, can you go on tour again, please.’

In 2020, Amanda dropped her support for Amber Heard after listening to her “verbally abusive” Johnny Depp on tapes published exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Shock: In 2020, prominent MeToo supporter Amanda (left) dropped her support for Amber Heard (right) after listening to her “verbally abusive” Johnny Depp in bombshell audio tapes published exclusively by DailyMail.com

Actress Amber, 34, expected Amanda, a close friend and longtime women’s rights activist, to testify against her estranged husband during his defamation lawsuit against her.

But Amanda revealed in a legal statement that she had changed her mind because she was “shocked and shocked to hear Amber spoke to Johnny.”

Her dramatic turnaround came after DailyMail.com released a series of bombshell audio tapes eavesdropping on the couple about their marital problems and frequent fights.

The Aquaman beauty admitted to “clucking” her Oscar-nominated husband in the jaw and pelting him with pots, pans and vases in several shots taken prior to the couple’s split in May 2016.

In 2020, a UK court ruled that 12 of the 14 violent incidents Heard claimed were “substantially true”, and Depp was subsequently forced to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

After his own libel suit against Heard earlier this year, he was awarded $15 million.