Amanda Bynes rocks a plaid jacket as she and on-off boyfriend Paul Michael run errands in LA

Amanda Bynes and boyfriend Paul Michael were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The former child star, 36, braved the cold California weather in an oversized plaid coat, black top and leggings after the Golden State declared a state of emergency due to an incoming storm.

Bynes and Michael, 31, broke off their engagement in July 2022, but reportedly got back together in August. Now they are rumored to be living together again at Amanda’s house in LA.

The She’s the Man star rocked a pair of white Converse sneakers and shades of black for the outing.

She wore her black locks up in a messy bun.

The California native was also spotted wearing a classic Louis Vuitton monogrammed backpack.

Meanwhile, the law student wore a black button-up jacket over a white shirt and gray jeans, which he paired with Gucci sneakers.

He completed his look with a black Los Angeles Lakers hat and black-rimmed glasses.

The dynamic duo stopped together at a Citibank and picked up a few things from the CVS store.

Although Bynes has reconciled with her ex-fiancée, their engagement is reportedly not back.

That’s what sources close to the star have told TMZ that the pair are only dating after calling off their summer engagement.

Rumors of their latest reunion first emerged earlier in October 2022 when the Nickelodeon star shared a mysterious image of herself holding hands with Paul Michael – who could be recognized by his signature tattoos – on her Instagram story.

The cozy photo came nearly two months after news broke that the couple had ended their two-year engagement.

The subtle hint of Amanda’s photo was Paul’s tattooed grip holding her heavily manicured hand.

Neither appeared to be wearing any rings on their hands following the July 8 news that they had ended their engagement “sometime in 2021.”

“They’re still together as a couple,” an insider stressed to ET at the time of their alleged breakup. “They are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously.”

Bynes and Michael famously got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020, just months after staying in the same austere abode.

On April 28, the Easy A alum called 911 for the health worker during a dispute over his relapse. She accused him of trashing his mom’s house, watching MILF porn, and going off his meds.

Aside from Amanda’s busy love life, the star has also reportedly developed a “fragrance line” while pursuing another degree at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after completing her associate’s degree there in 2019.

In March 2022, Bynes was released from her nine-year statutory conservatory under the supervision of her mother Lynn.

Amanda’s conservatory began in 2013 when she was involuntarily committed to a Pasadena mental institution after a public crisis involving a series of bizarre run-ins with the law dating back to 2012.

Bynes’ offenses included two hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012, as well as an arrest in 2013 for throwing a hookah from a 36th-floor window of her Manhattan apartment.