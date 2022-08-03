Amanda Bynes is seen for FIRST TIME since ‘splitting’ from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has been spotted for the first time since she was alleged to have split up from fiancé Paul Michael.

The former actress was spotted on Tuesday during a coffee session in Los Angeles without her engagement ring.

The 36-year-old appeared dejected as she wore an oversized NYC beige t-shirt and black leggings.

Divide? Amanda Bynes was spotted without her engagement ring when she went to get coffee in Los Angeles on Tuesday

The California native completed her casual ensemble with black sneakers and carried a small handbag with silver studs.

The Amanda Show alumna shielded her eyes from the sun with some statement black shades.

Amanda pulled her brunette locks into a loose quiff and appeared to be going makeup-free.

Gloomy: The 36-year-old former Hollywood actress seemed dejected amid reports that she and fiancé Paul Michael have ended their two-year relationship.

The What A Girl Wants actress drank an iced coffee and held her car keys as she sauntered down the sidewalk.

Amanda’s last sighting comes a week later e! News reported that she and her law student had canceled after a difficult year.

At the beginning of July, the couple ended their two-year engagement. Three months earlier, Amanda accused Paul of ending his sobriety by returning to drugs, which led to her kicking him out of their apartment. She later apologized to him.

Casual: The She’s the Man star wore an oversized NYC beige t-shirt and black leggings for her outing

Bynes has had a troubling life since she retired from acting after her role in the 2010 film Easy A starring Emma Stone.

ET claimed in early July that Amanda and Paul no longer had plans to walk down the aisle.

A source told the publication that the former Nickelodeon star and her beau have made the decision “sometime in 2021.”

About: Amanda’s last sighting comes a week after E! News reported that she and her law student had quit after a difficult year

Despite the change in their relationship status, the two said they were still committed to each other, it was alleged.

“They are still together as a couple, but they have put their engagement and wedding planning on hold for a while,” the insider said two weeks ago.

The person continued, “They’ve been through ups and downs together and personally, realizing that they may have moved on quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to each other.”

The pair have diverted their relationship plans but “still take their relationship seriously,” it was reported.

Problems: In early July, the couple ended their two-year engagement. Three months earlier, Amanda accused Paul of ending his sobriety by returning to drugs, which led to her kicking him out of their apartment. She later apologized to him

Ring it in: Until recently, they both wore their rings; seen earlier this year

“They now wear rings to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together, but the rings aren’t everything to them,” noted the acquaintance.

Amanda and Paul are “busy but working hard together,” the source of the couple said in early July, who recently released music together.

Amanda looks amazing and has had many difficult and important experiences that have made her an incredible woman. She’s sober, kills it and does it better than ever,” it added.

And as for Paul, he’s “lawyer after ten years working in health care and doing well.”

Difficult to deal with: Bynes has had a troubling life since she quit acting after her role in the 2010 movie Easy A. seen in April

Amanda initially announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

At the time, they were only in a relationship for a few months after meeting in a rehabilitation center.

They briefly ended the engagement before reconciling shortly after.

And earlier this year, the two got into a public feud in which Bynes accused Paul of relapsing.

She then took to social media to apologize for the accusation. She also told E News: “I thought Paul was having a relapse, but I was wrong. He tested a drug for me with a drug testing kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I stay together. I’m so sorry for the confusion I’ve caused.’