Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael look cozy in Malibu… one month after breaking off their engagement

Former child star Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael appear to be reviving their relationship less than a month after breaking off their two-year engagement.

While attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, the 36-year-old actress was seen hugging her husband, who lovingly wrapped his arms around her neck as they shared a tender embrace.

For their laid-back outing, the Easy A star wore a baggy black tee, matching athletic shorts, sneakers and a small, pearly handbag.

As the scorching weather hit the low 90s, she tried to beat the heat by styling her dark locks into a high ponytail.

Her husband, a 31-year-old law student, cut a casual figure in a white t-shirt, matching sneakers and black shorts.

Neither seemed to be wearing rings on their hands after the news on July 8 that they had ended their engagement “sometime in 2021.”

“They are still together as a couple,” an insider emphasized ET, at the time amid their alleged split. “They are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously.”

Bynes and Michael got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020, just months after staying in the same austere residential facility.

On April 28, the Easy A alum called 911 at the health professional during a dispute over his relapse, and she accused him of vandalizing his mother’s house, watching MILF porn and not taking his medications.

The eyebrow-raising incident happened four days after the couple dropped her rap song Fairfax with Paul, produced by Yung Yogi.

Amanda has been developing a ‘scent line’ while pursuing another degree at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after earning her associate’s degree there in 2019.

In March, Bynes was released from her nine-year legal custody under the supervision of her mother Lynn.

The SAG Award nominee’s conservatory began in 2013 when she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena after a very public collapse that included a series of bizarre clashes with the law dating back to 2012.

At the time, when she was 27 years old, she is also said to have set fire to a driveway.

Among Amanda’s violations were two hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012, as well as a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong from a 36th-floor window of her Manhattan apartment.