Amanda Abbington’s fiancé shares touching social media post ahead of her new play’s premiere tonight

Amanda Abbington’s fiancé shared a touching post on social media ahead of the premiere of her new play on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Sherlock star, who got engaged to Jonathan Goodwin within days of meeting in 2021, appeared in high spirits as she snuggled into her partner’s neck.

Sharing the sweet photo of the pair wearing sunglasses on his Instagram Stories, Jonathan was full of praise for his wife-to-be.

Underneath the touching selfie, he wrote: “Almost three years since I met my person… forever grateful.”

Her loving post comes just hours before Amanda takes the stage for her stage show, When It Happens To You.

The play, directed by Jez Bond, opens on Wednesday at London’s Park Theatre.

Amanda leads the cast of the thriller and will take on the role of Tara in the true story about a mother trying to keep her family together after a devastating event changes the course of their lives.

Production is scheduled to run until August 31.

In an interview before the show, Amanda said: ‘It’s a story about love and overcoming adversity, and even though it is what it is, there’s something joyful, uplifting and uplifting about it.’

“When I first read the play I couldn’t put it down. I had to finish it in one sitting. It’s a beautifully written play,” he added.

“Any actress who was given this role would feel like a gift. It’s a beautiful piece of storytelling with incredible characters and a message that needs to be told.”

Amanda has appeared in numerous television and theatre productions, including the Bafta and Emmy Award-winning BBC One series Sherlock, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

On stage, Amanda has also starred in the critically acclaimed play The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the West End transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Her performance comes after the actress was said to be considering further legal action against Giovanni Pernice, 33, after he allegedly refused to release her Strictly rehearsal videos.

In 2021, Amanda originated the role of ‘Debbie’ in The Unfriend, a new play by Steven Moffat at Chichester Festival Theatre, directed by Mark Gatiss which then transferred to the West End the following year.

Amanda’s lawyers believe the tapes will support allegations of misconduct against the dancer. BBC continues to investigate.

Giovanni has denied all accusations made against him.

Sun Earlier this month, it was claimed Strictly cast members were wondering “what he had to hide” after he allegedly blocked the publication of training pictures with Amanda.

A source told the publication: “Amanda and her legal team asked to have access to the tapes. The BBC contacted Giovanni and his legal team to obtain their consent but they refused.

‘Amanda’s legal team are now considering lodging an appeal to the Information Commissioner’s Office to gain access to the evidence, which they believe is vital to supporting her claims.

‘He claims the allegations are false, while she insists they will validate every one of his complaints. To be clear, the BBC is reviewing the tapes and taking them very seriously, but leaking them would implicate information, so they are in an unenviable position.’

MailOnline contacted the BBC and Giovanni’s representatives at the time for comment.

The latest legal development comes after it was revealed that the allegations are now… was expanded after more complaints surrounding the hit show.

Giovanni faces an even longer wait for a result after Amanda, Laura Whitmore (pictured) and Ranvir Singh came forward to complain about his dance partner.

‘The complaint against Giovanni has already been a big enough problem, but now it seems there is more to examine and analyze.’

Sources close to Giovanni say he fully expects to be exonerated.

Insiders also say the expanded investigation will now paint Giovanni as possibly a “minor fish” in Strictly’s potential downfall.

In May it was revealed that Amanda had hired London law firm Carter Ruck to represent her against the BBC.

The BBC has previously declined to comment on the matter but confirmed in a statement that more than one complaint had been made.

Earlier this month it was revealed that an online appeal had been made for anyone involved with the show at any point in the past two decades to come forward and speak to the BBC if they had experienced any bad behaviour.

In an article posted on The TV Mindset, a social media forum for television industry workers, one anonymous member insisted: “It is important to hear as many accounts as possible from other people who were treated inappropriately, had complaints or potentially identified others who were treated inappropriately.”

“This is essential to support Amanda’s case, as well as anyone else’s. Ultimately, it is also a way to support all self-employed workers and the sector as a whole, by standing up to these types of practices.”

Giovanni has counterattacked by hiring rival law firm Schillings. His case is being handled by Joelle Rich, 39, who represented Johnny Depp in his 2020 defamation trial.

A spokesman for Giovanni said: ‘Schillings is working with BBC Studios to provide Giovanni with evidence to strongly refute the claims made about him and confirm that Giovanni is fully cooperating.

‘As with any reality show, when decisions are made for entertainment reasons, producers have a duty of care to all participants.’

Giovanni also shared a post on Instagram detailing that he was “totally shocked” by the allegations, which he denies.

He said in a statement: ‘You will be as shocked as I am that allegations about my dance teaching methods have been made in the media this week.

‘Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

‘Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the past decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious than me when it comes to my fellow dancers.

“I have always strived to help them become the best dancers they can be. This always came from a place of love and desire to win, for myself and my fellow dancers.

‘Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!’