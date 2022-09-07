Amal Clooney stuns in a shimmering gown as she joins George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere

Amal Clooney looked stunning as she attended the London premiere of Ticket To Paradise with her spunky husband George on Wednesday.

The lawyer, 44, slipped into a sequined gown as her Oscar-winning beau, 61, cut a neat figure in a navy blue three-piece suit.

Amal .’s beautiful dress clung to her incredible figure and was adorned with sparkling beads.

The stunner, who married the actor in 2014, added height to her frame with a pair of glittery high heels and grabbed a small gold clutch.

Her chocolate locks were styled in Hollywood glam curls, and she completed her look with a classic red lip and diamond dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, George, who shares five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, pulled his suit over a crisp white shirt he wore open at the neck.

The handsome couple were soon joined by the equally sublime Julia Roberts, George’s co-star in the film and an old friend.

The friends joked and admired each other’s stylish outfits before posing for the cameras.

Earlier in the evening, George was always the gentleman as he led his wife down the steps of their posh hotel on the way to the premiere.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love.

Ticket To Paradise marks the first time since 2016’s Money Monster that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared a top bill.

Before that, the pair played an estranged couple in Oceans Eleven and Oceans Twelve. The film also stars some of the brightest young stars in Hollywood.

Avid viewers of the trailer have already identified Bachelor contestant Romy Poulier in a small speaking role as an airline stewardess who becomes entangled in the animosity between Clooney and Roberts when they are assigned seats in the same row on the long flight to their island destination.

Poulier was known as one of the “mean girls” vying for the love of Nick “the Honey Badger” Cummins and has confirmed she has a small role in the film.

It comes after Julia, 54, said this week that the A-list movie star helped her when she was alone in Australia to shoot the romantic comedy.

“We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time alone since I was 25,” she told The New York Times.

Shooting took place between November 2021 and February 2022, according to The New Zealand Herald.

While George’s family was on set, Julia was solo, she’s been married to Danny Modern for 20 years, 53 years. And together they have three children: Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 17, and Henry, 14.

“We started on Hamilton Island with all those wild birds, and Julia had the house just below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney explained.

“I would come out early in the morning and be like Caa-caa, and Julia would come out and be like Caa-caa.

“And then we’d bring her a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my children.’