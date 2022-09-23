Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York

Amal Clooney was the picture of chic at dinner with husband George Clooney in New York on Thursday night.

The Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, displayed her endless legs in a black sequined mini dress and held the hand of the Ocean’s Eleven star, 61, as they made their way to Italian eatery Locanda Verde.

The couple – who married in 2014 – seemed to be in good spirits with a breezy Amal having a laugh as they made their way to the restaurant through the breezy Big Apple weather.

The stately beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic wraparound heels with pointy gold toes.

The glamorous human rights lawyer wore her voluminous chocolate locks over her shoulders and back.

She further accessorized her look with a sleek black clutch bag and a pair of dangling gold earrings.

As for glamour, George’s wife opted for black eyeliner and a pink lipstick on her pout.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed for the occasion in light jeans and a navy blue polo shirt.

The Academy Award winner completed his look with gray suede shoes and a silver watch on his wrist.

The actor wore his hair in a short cut and sported a silver and pepper beard.

George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends.

They received their marriage license in London on August 7, 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014.

The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, five, in June 2017.

Earlier this month, the actor shared with Entertainment tonight that Alexander and Ella, five years old, already speak three languages ​​and are much more intelligent than him.

When asked if he would mind if they pursue the arts like him, the star said, “They can do whatever they want. I think they’re a bit smarter than me, so they’ll probably do something – they already speak three languages, so I’m still working on English.”