WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York

Entertainment
By Merry
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 36
1663901006 519 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 37
1663901008 565 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 38
1663901009 823 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 39
1663901011 860 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 40
1663901012 752 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 41
1663901014 585 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 42
1663901015 917 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 43
1663901016 435 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 44
1663901018 17 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 45
1663901019 382 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 46
1663901020 266 Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they
Amal Clooney holds hands with husband George Clooney as they grab dinner in New York 47

Amal Clooney shines in a black mini dress and holds husband George Clooney’s hand as they dine at Locanda Verde in New York

By Sonia Horon for Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:33, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 03:33, September 23, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Amal Clooney was the picture of chic at dinner with husband George Clooney in New York on Thursday night.

The Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, displayed her endless legs in a black sequined mini dress and held the hand of the Ocean’s Eleven star, 61, as they made their way to Italian eatery Locanda Verde.

The couple – who married in 2014 – seemed to be in good spirits with a breezy Amal having a laugh as they made their way to the restaurant through the breezy Big Apple weather.

Dinner date: Amal Clooney was the picture of chic at dinner with husband George Clooney in New York on Thursday night
Dinner date: Amal Clooney was the picture of chic at dinner with husband George Clooney in New York on Thursday night

Dinner date: Amal Clooney was the picture of chic at dinner with husband George Clooney in New York on Thursday night

The stately beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic wraparound heels with pointy gold toes.

The glamorous human rights lawyer wore her voluminous chocolate locks over her shoulders and back.

She further accessorized her look with a sleek black clutch bag and a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Night out: The Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, stunned in a black sequined mini dress and holding hands with the Ocean's Eleven star, 61, as they made their way to Italian eatery Locanda Verde
Night out: The Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, stunned in a black sequined mini dress and holding hands with the Ocean's Eleven star, 61, as they made their way to Italian eatery Locanda Verde

Night out: The Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, stunned in a black sequined mini dress and holding hands with the Ocean’s Eleven star, 61, as they made their way to Italian eatery Locanda Verde

Windswept: The pair seemed in good spirits with a breezy Amal having a laugh as they navigated to the restaurant through the breezy Big Apple weather
Windswept: The pair seemed in good spirits with a breezy Amal having a laugh as they navigated to the restaurant through the breezy Big Apple weather

Windswept: The pair seemed in good spirits with a breezy Amal having a laugh as they navigated to the restaurant through the breezy Big Apple weather

As for glamour, George’s wife opted for black eyeliner and a pink lipstick on her pout.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed for the occasion in light jeans and a navy blue polo shirt.

The Academy Award winner completed his look with gray suede shoes and a silver watch on his wrist.

Glam gal: The glamorous human rights lawyer sported her voluminous chocolate locks that ran down her shoulders and back
Glam gal: The glamorous human rights lawyer sported her voluminous chocolate locks that ran down her shoulders and back

Glam gal: The glamorous human rights lawyer sported her voluminous chocolate locks that ran down her shoulders and back

Accessories: She completed her look with a sleek black clutch and a pair of dangling gold earrings
Accessories: She completed her look with a sleek black clutch and a pair of dangling gold earrings
Evening Glamor: As for glamor, George's wife opted for black eyeliner and a pink lipstick on her pout
Evening Glamor: As for glamor, George's wife opted for black eyeliner and a pink lipstick on her pout

Accessories: She completed her look with a sleek black clutch and a pair of dangling gold earrings

Gold details: The stately beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic wraparound heels with pointy gold toes
Gold details: The stately beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic wraparound heels with pointy gold toes

Gold details: The stately beauty completed her outfit with a pair of chic wraparound heels with pointy gold toes

The actor wore his hair in a short cut and sported a silver and pepper beard.

George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends.

They received their marriage license in London on August 7, 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014.

Relaxed: Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed for the occasion in light jeans and a navy blue polo shirt
Relaxed: Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed for the occasion in light jeans and a navy blue polo shirt
Relaxed: The Academy Award winner completed his look with gray suede shoes and a silver watch on his wrist
Relaxed: The Academy Award winner completed his look with gray suede shoes and a silver watch on his wrist

Relaxed: Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed for the occasion in light jeans and a navy blue polo shirt

Love Story: George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends
Love Story: George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends

Love Story: George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends

Happily married: they got their marriage license in London on August 7, 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014
Happily married: they got their marriage license in London on August 7, 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014

Happily married: they got their marriage license in London on August 7, 2014 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014

The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, five, in June 2017.

Earlier this month, the actor shared with Entertainment tonight that Alexander and Ella, five years old, already speak three languages ​​and are much more intelligent than him.

When asked if he would mind if they pursue the arts like him, the star said, “They can do whatever they want. I think they’re a bit smarter than me, so they’ll probably do something – they already speak three languages, so I’m still working on English.”

Parents of two: The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, five, in June 2017
Parents of two: The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, five, in June 2017

Parents of two: The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, five, in June 2017

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Nonbinary activist says ‘there are…

Merry

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo reveals…

Merry

Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy…

Merry
1 of 4,832

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More