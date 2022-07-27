Alyssah Farah says she KNOWS White House aides who are ready to cooperate with DOJ

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssah Farah said on Wednesday she knows of former Trump associates who have been approached by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and are willing to cooperate with a criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s actions.

The Washington Post first reported that the DOJ is now investigating Trump’s response in the run-up to and during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“I am aware of other White House officials who have been approached by the DOJ and intend to cooperate,” Farah said on CNN’s New Day.

She hinted at who that might be, saying, “I think you can put it together based on who testified before the Jan. 6 committee.”

Former Deputy Communications Director Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, a member of the National Security Council, testified at the commission’s final hearing on July 19. Trump threw plates of food against the wall and grabbed the wheel when his Secret Service wouldn’t allow him to join the rioters in the Capitol.

Numerous others have spoken to the commission in either recorded closed-door testimony or public statements, including the former president’s daughter and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and his White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

The DOJ has already appointed two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, indicating that the investigation is reaching Trump’s White House and looking directly at his efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Sources told the paper that federal prosecutors have interviewed witnesses before a grand jury and asked them about conversations between Trump, his lawyers and members of his inner circle regarding a plot to replace electoral college members with pro-Trump deputy voters in states that President Joe Biden won. .

Prosecutors have detailed questions about rallies Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, gathering information about his campaign to pressure Pence to undo the election results, and what instructions Trump gave his team about the fake. voter schedule.

The Justice Department is investigating the actions of former President Donald Trump as part of his Jan. 6 criminal investigation, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

On January 6, 2021, rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump are seen around the US Capitol Building

That plan was led by Trump’s election attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, but prosecutors wanted to know how much the now ex-president was involved, The Post said.

In particular, what did Trump tell his allies to do when he tried to undo the 2020 election result.

While investigators were previously reported to be investigating the behavior of some in Trump’s inner circle — including Giuliani and Eastman — The Post was the first to report DOJ officials investigating Trump’s actions.

The paper also reported that investigators had received the phone records of Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, from Trump.

Two subpoenas obtained by The Post, issued to two Arizona state lawmakers posing as fake voters, demanded communication with “any member, employee, or agent of Donald J. Trump or any organization promoting the re-election of Donald J. Trump, including “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.”’

On Monday, ABC News reported that Pence’s former Chief of Staff Marc Short was seen leaving DC District Court Friday with his attorney.

Sources told the network that Short testified before a grand jury, forced by a subpoena, as part of the DOJ’s investigation.

In addition, Pence attorney Greg Jacob also appeared before a grand jury, The Post said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role on Jan. 6 in a new interview aired Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

In an interview aired Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out Trump’s prosecution.

“We intend to hold everyone, everyone criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, to account for any attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt. ‘That is what we do.’

The DOJ probe is separate from the investigation being conducted by the Jan. 6 House selection committee — which may also make criminal justice referrals, said the top Republican on the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, in an interview last month.

“The Justice Department has done the most comprehensive investigation in its history, and the commission is also doing a massively comprehensive investigation,” Garland said on NBC’s Nightly News.

So far, the DOJ investigation has led to charges against more than 840 individuals for their role in the Capitol attack.

Sources told The Post that there are two legal areas where Trump could get caught up.

Like the rioters, the DOJ can bring charges on charges such as seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct government proceedings.

But the Justice Department may also try to prove that Trump has committed fraud with the bogus electoral scheme or campaign he and his allies set up to pressure DOJ officials into saying the election was fraudulent when it wasn’t. so was.

Garland said the DOJ has been “urgent” since it began investigating the Capitol riot and events surrounding it.

“Inevitably, this kind of investigation involves speculation about what we do, who we investigate, what our theories are — the reason for this speculation and uncertainty is that a fundamental principle of what we do as prosecutors and investigators is to do it.” out of the public eye,” Garland said.

He said this was done to “protect civil liberties” and ensure “the success and integrity” of the investigation.

No former president has ever been charged with a crime in the country’s history.

While former President Richard Nixon resigned for his involvement in the Watergate burglary, President Gerald Ford, who had served as Nixon’s vice president, pardoned him.