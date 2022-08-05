Alyson Hannigan finds buyer for lavish Encino home used as filming location for This Is Us

Alyson Hannigan has found a buyer for her beautiful Encino mansion, which has served as a filming location for numerous productions, including This Is Us.

Hannigan, 48, accepted an offer on the 7,605-square-foot home on Thursday after putting it on the market for $18 million, real estate sources have told TMZ.

The five bedroom house is located in a gated community and is equipped with a swimming pool, tennis court, main residence, guest house, office space, home gym and even a vegetable garden.

The vegetation on the property is visible from every room in the property and includes palm trees, orange trees, avocado trees, succulents and plane trees.

The airy, spacious home offers plenty of natural light, huge windows overlooking the beautiful backyard and high ceilings with skylights.

The three-acre property has been used as a filming location for several shows, including Fun With Dick and Jane, Fractured, a 2016 Hyundai Super Bowl ad starring Kevin Hart, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and, of course, This Is Us.

In This Is Us, the house is shown multiple times in various flashforward scenes. It is the house that Kevin (Justin Hartley) is building in memory of his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) at the behest of his mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Alyson previously described the positive experience she had with lending her home to This Is Us.

“Not only did they return our house to us in beautiful condition, they also repaired things I had damaged,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins show last year. “So they were like they were touching up some paint or whatever and there’s obviously a handprint of one of my kids on a wall, and they said, ‘Would you like us to do that too?” And I said, “I know that wasn’t yours, but hey, thanks!”‘

“They repaired the damage I had done. We have a lot of wood or whatever [and] you can’t put anything on it or it will take away some of the stain and I didn’t know that on my first Halloween and I stuck it on this beautiful door. I see little tape marks forever. No, they fixed that too! I was like “You guys!”‘

Hannigan has a decent real estate portfolio, including the sale of a $4.9 million home in Santa Monica, California, purchased for just under $2 million in 2002, and her $8.16 million home in Brentwood in 2018.

She and her husband met on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, before getting married in 2003 and welcoming their daughters Satyana, 13, and Keeva, 10.

Alyson starred in the hit comedy series How I Met Your Mother as Lily Aldrin for nearly a decade.

She has appeared in several projects since the show ended in 2014, with her last roles in 2021’s Fancy Nancy as the voice of Claire Clancy.

She is also known for her role as Michelle in the American Pie film series, appearing in four films between 1999 and 2012.

In 2020, the Halloween fanatic even hosted Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins.

Viewed: The house depicted in another scene from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Episode 11