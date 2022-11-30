Always wake up feeling groggy? Use this three-step formula devised by sleep scientists

Are you always feeling tired and groggy when you wake up? You might be lucky.

Scientists claim they have the perfect formula that makes you feel awake every morning.

This three-step process, which was developed by some of the most respected sleep researchers in the world, is not intended to be a miracle cure for coffee.

It does require a lot of work.

Berkeley researchers discovered that how you eat breakfast, sleep, and exercise can determine how refreshed you feel when you wake up.

Berkeley University researchers discovered that the two other parts of the “prescription” revolve around sleep and breakfast.

Getting seven-nine hours is ideal for avoiding grogginess the next day — but even just a little bit longer could help, the team claimed.

According to Matthew Walker, a senior researcher and professor of neuroscience/psychology, a lie-in can also help to combat tiredness.

Instead of sugary pastries and shop-bought smoothies, breakfast should be rich in carbohydrates like oatmeal and bran cereal.

Also, it was found that sleepiness can be combated by doing a good job the day before.

The journal published the formula. Nature CommunicationsBased on hundreds of interviews, the following was generated:

They were served different breakfasts, had their activity recorded and listened to for quality and quantity of sleep, as well as regularity and kept food diaries for up to two weeks.

Raphael Vallat from UC Berkeley, a postdoctoral fellow, stated that sleep longer or later is one way to increase alertness.

Participants also kept track of their alertness throughout the day, starting when they woke up to the end.

Pre-prepared meals were based on muffins and oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTT).

People received home meals packs containing various breakfasts or lunches that were packed with different nutrients.

These include a muffin, OGTT, or paired it with chocolate milk, a proteinshake, or fiber bars.

Some breakfasts were high-protein. For example, a muffin was served with a milkshake and a glucose drink was given to a high-sugar meal..

Another breakfast was made high in carbs but low in sugar. This was the best meal to get you up in the morning.

The worst effects were seen with high-sugar breakfasts.

A high-carbohydrate breakfast with low sugar and moderate protein is the best breakfast to combat sleepiness. This includes oatmeal with nut butter, bananas, and oatmeal with nut butter.

Participants were asked not to eat for at least eight hours prior to eating and to fast for three to four hours after.

They also had a glucose monitor.

Dr Raphael Vallat, study co-author and postdoctoral fellow, said: ‘A breakfast rich in carbs can increase alertness, so long as your body is healthy and capable of efficiently disposing of the glucose from that meal, preventing a sustained spike in blood sugar that otherwise blunts your brain’s alertness.’

The team said sugary breakfasts can cause a spike in your blood sugar which markedly blunts your brain’s ability to return to waking consciousness following sleep.

It was also found that more sleep, especially good quality, can increase alertness.

Professor Walker said between seven and nine hours of sleep — the amount UK and US health chiefs already recommend — is ideal for ridding the body of ‘sleep inertia’ — impaired cognitive and sensory-motor performance upon waking.

Participants in the study found that waking up earlier than normal or staying awake longer than usual was key to increasing their morning alertness.

Lack of sleep can make it easier to get enough sleep. Adenosine builds up in the body and causes tiredness.

WHY DO WE NEED SLEEP Sleep dispenses a multitude of health-ensuring benefits — and they’re yours to pick up as a repeat prescription every 24 hours, should you choose. Related Post Turkeys go into LOCKDOWN to save Christmas dinner! Defra orders all poultry to be kept indoors All poultry must be kept indoors to stifle the biggest ever bird flu outbreak to… Frank Bruno opens new wellbeing centre at Oxford Stadium Boxing legend Frank Bruno MBE cut the ribbon at a health and wellbeing centre at… Bruce Lee ‘may have died from drinking too much WATER’ Bruce Lee 'Could Have Died From Drinking Too Much WATER': Doctors Think They've Solved The… It enhances a variety of brain functions, including our ability learn, memorize, and make logical choices. The ability to sleep also resets our emotional brain circuits. This allows us to navigate the psychological and social challenges of the day with calm-headed composure. Even the most obscure of conscious experiences, the dream, is beginning to be understood. As I will show next week, dreaming can bring about a unique set if benefits. It can soothe painful memories and inspire creativity. Sleep is the most important thing for our bodies. It replenishes our immune system and helps us fight off malignancy. Sleep also reforms the body’s metabolic state by fine-tuning the balance of insulin and circulating glucose. It regulates our appetite and encourages healthy food choices over impulsive ones. It is important to have a healthy microbiome in your gut. This is where most of our nutritional health starts. A good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. It helps lower blood pressure and keeps our hearts in top condition. Think back to the time you got the flu. Miserable, wasn’t it? A runny nose, dry throat, aching bones and heavy cough are all signs of a lack of energy. You likely just wanted to go to bed and rest. You can do that. Your body is trying sleep well. Sleep is a weapon in your immune arsenal that fights sickness and infection. If you are ever ill, your immune system activates your sleep system and demands more sleep to strengthen the war effort. If you don’t get enough sleep, your immune system will abruptly stop working.

Professor Walker stated that, “Considering the fact that most people don’t get enough sleep during the week,” sleeping longer can help to clear some of the adenosine insomnia debt.

“In addition, it can also help alertness for another reason.

“When you wake up later than usual, your circadian rhythm is at a higher level. This increases alertness and helps you get through the day.

The team stated that it was not clear why physical activity could improve next-day alertness.

Dr Vallat suggested that it could simply be that it wears you out and is known to boost your mood.

He “It is well-known that physical activity improves alertness as well as your mood.

“And we found a high correlation between participants’ alertness and their mood in this study.

“Participants who are on average happier also feel more alert.”

Dr Vallat stated that exercise can induce better sleep, which may explain why exercising the day before leads to superior alertness throughout each day.

Professor Walker stated, “Many of us believe morning sleepiness to be a benign irritation.

“But, it costs developed countries billions of dollars each year through lost productivity, increased healthcare utilization, and work absenteeism.

‘More impactful, however, is that it costs lives — it is deadly.

‘From From car accidents to work-related accidents, sleepiness can be deadly.

He added: ‘As scientists, we must understand how to help society wake up better and help reduce the mortal cost to society’s current struggle to wake up effectively each day.’

The study involved identical twins and non-identical twins from Sweden and Britain. It was done to determine how genetics affect grogginess.

Genetics accounted for only 25% of the differences in next-day alertness between sets of twins in the study.

Professor Walker stated, “We know that there are people who seem bright-eyed when they wake up.

“But if it isn’t like that, then you may think, “Well, I guess that’s just my natural fate that I’m slowly to wake up.” It’s impossible to do anything except use the stimulant caffeine which can cause sleep disruptions.

“But, our new findings offer another and more positive message.

You have control over how you live your life and how you sleep.

“You don’t have the right to feel defeated by any fate or to throw your hands up in dismay. It’s my genes and I can’t alter them.”

“There are very simple, achievable, and easily done things you can do to improve your ability to wake up each morning feeling awake and free from grogginess.