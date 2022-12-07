‘Always there at the right moment’: What it’s like to train with Portugal ace Goncalo Ramos

An ambitious and competitive 17-year-old, he scored for fun while training with the Benfica B team. Goncalo Ramos’ older teammates wondered how he was always there at the right time.
Four years on, it’s a question his former Benfica teammate and now Macarthur FC striker Anthony Carter asked himself again on Wednesday morning after the 21-year-old’s three goals in a World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland following his promotion to the starting squad at the expense of the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo.
Carter, who played and trained with Ramos in 2018 and 2019 with the Portuguese club, described the 21-year-old as “an extraordinary player”.
“He was promoted from the under 19 team to the B team,” he said. “When he first arrived he was actually a number eight and the coach put him in as a striker. And … he just stepped up. He’s an extraordinary player, very, very good.”
“Goncalo, he’s always in the right positioning, the right timing,” Carter said. “He’s got that smell.”
“I think it’s an instinctive thing. Of course he works hard for it. You have to train for it, but it’s the smell of the goal, where the ball is going to fall, the moment the cross comes in [that is particularly impressive],” he said. “If you look at a lot of his goals at Benfica this season, a lot of them are in the box and the way he enters the box… it’s about smell and feel.”
“I messaged him after he scored to congratulate him. And he was so humble to answer too.
The culture at Benfica was competitive and that was the driving force behind Ramos’ quest for superiority, Carter said.