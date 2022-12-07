‘Always there at the right moment’: What it’s like to train with Portugal ace Goncalo Ramos

An ambitious and competitive 17-year-old, he scored for fun while training with the Benfica B team. Goncalo Ramos’ older teammates wondered how he was always there at the right time.

Four years on, it’s a question his former Benfica teammate and now Macarthur FC striker Anthony Carter asked himself again on Wednesday morning after the 21-year-old’s three goals in a World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland following his promotion to the starting squad at the expense of the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carter, who played and trained with Ramos in 2018 and 2019 with the Portuguese club, described the 21-year-old as “an extraordinary player”.

“He was promoted from the under 19 team to the B team,” he said. “When he first arrived he was actually a number eight and the coach put him in as a striker. And … he just stepped up. He’s an extraordinary player, very, very good.”