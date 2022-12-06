‘ALWAYS go left at security!’ Travel expert reveals her six unusual airport tips

With the holiday season just around the corner, a lifestyle expert has shared six offbeat travel tips that will make your trip a whole lot easier — including a very unique hack to avoid long lines at airport security.

Nicole Jacqueswho hails from Oregon and has over 90,000 followers on TikTok, recently took to the video-sharing platform to detail her best airport hacks.

With the number of passengers on U.S. flights predicted to reach or exceed 2019 levels (a period when 93 million people flew according to Bloomberg) this year we could all use the help to avoid nightmares.

In addition to her more offbeat tips, Jaques reveals why you should always go left when you’re at security to avoid long queues – and shares why packing an extra pair of socks in your carry-on is a must for any airport.

Lifestyle expert Nicole Jacques shared her top six travel tips to make your vacation easier

She advises people to turn left at security, as most people are right-handed and naturally go that way

1. Always turn left at security

The cleaning guru and mother of two advises people to turn left when they hit the security line – revealing why it will help you avoid crowds and get through TSA checks quickly and easily.

“Most people are right-handed and naturally go for the right lane,” she says.

‘[Nine times out of ten] if I go to the leftmost lane, there’s no one there or fewer people, at least for customs and security.’

2. Pack an extra pair of socks in your hand luggage

Jaques points out that the security floor is “one of the dirtiest and most heavily trafficked areas in an airport.”

“Keep an extra pair of socks on or in your bag to go through security,” she said.

The risk of infection is relatively low for most people, but it’s good to take precautions, especially those with weaker immunity or open wounds on their feet.

“Just about every floor surface — in malls, gyms, airports and other places — is covered in bacteria like E. coli and Staph and other pathogens,” Kathryn H. Jacobsen, a professor of epidemiology at George Mason University, previously told me. Conde Nast Traveler.

The mother of two says people should bring an extra pair of socks to wear through security

3. Turn your roller bag into an upright bag

For those prone to shoulder and back pain, Jaques has a helpful tip, change your choice of hand luggage.

“Instead of a roller bag that you roll and pull from behind, buy one that sits upright to relieve shoulder and back pain,” she said.

The middlewhich specializes in orthopedic and neurosurgical care and research, recommends investing in a lightweight suitcase with wheels and a handle to help travelers avoid lifting.

“Try to pack as light as possible for your trip, or choose to divide your belongings into several smaller bags instead of one large, heavy bag,” their website states.

Jaques prefers an upright trolley because it puts less strain on your shoulders and back

As a bonus tip, she reveals how you can check in an extra piece of luggage for free at no extra cost.

“Hand luggage bags can be checked in for free at the gate, very easy,” she said in the video.

The points man reports that while this is true, it depends on a passenger’s fare type, as some tickets don’t allow full-size carry-on luggage.

4. Bring a refillable water bottle

To save money, Jaques recommends bringing a refillable water bottle that you can fill up after going through airport security.

Staying hydrated is important during a flight, as cabin humidity drops to around 20 percent and can cause discomfort such as dry skin or eye irritation.

A refillable water bottle is handy to have as cabin humidity drops to about 20 percent and can cause discomfort such as dry skin or eye irritation

To counter this, the Aerospace Medical Association advises people to drink eight ounces of water every hour and use a hydrating nasal spray.

They also recommend limiting the consumption of tea, coffee, and alcohol, which can cause fluid loss.

Opt for glasses for people who wear contact lenses.

5. Don’t buy snacks at the airport

Food prices are notoriously higher at airports, so Jaques recommends planning ahead and packing snacks in your carry-on to save money.

And no, you’re not alone in thinking airport food prices are too high.

Food prices are notoriously higher at airports, so Jaques recommends planning ahead and packing snacks

Earlier this year, the New York and New Jersey port authorities introduced a new rule that says sellers cannot raise prices by more than 10 percent compared to “street prices” for the same goods. Sensation reported.

The guidelines were put in place after a Twitter user complained about paying nearly $30 for a beer at LaGuardia Airport.

But Jaques warns to carefully consider your selection of snacks and “choose those that will fuel you during the flight and keep you energized.”

Instead of carrying separate chargers for your electronics, invest in a portable battery pack

6. Invest in a portable battery pack

As someone who has been traveling Europe for the past four months, I can say that following this tip can come in handy.

Instead of carrying your separate phone, laptop or iPad chargers, invest in a portable battery.

“You can charge your iPad, laptop and phone all at once,” said Jacques.