Always end up having too much wine? Pour it into a SMALLER glass

If you often complain that you ended up drinking too much Sauvignon Blanc, you are certainly not alone.

But scientists say they’ve discovered a simple trick that can help you avoid that sore head the next day.

Pour wine into a smaller glass than normal and, according to the latter theory, you will inadvertently drink less wine.

Those who followed the habit consumed about seven percent less, despite being allowed to slurp as much red or white as they normally would.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have now called for larger glasses to be made more expensive in shops – and for pubs and restaurants to use only small glasses.

Drinking from a smaller cup reduces the amount of wine consumed by nearly seven percent, according to a Cambridge University study. The researchers, who measured the intake of more than 250 British households, saw the effect when Brits drank from a 290ml glass (right) instead of a 350ml glass (left).

The Cambridge team recruited 260 households – who consumed at least two 75cl bottles of wine per week – to investigate how wine glass size affected their drinking habit. Over two 14-day periods, participants were asked to purchase their usual amount in 75cl (right) or 37.5cl (left) bottles.

The findings, published in the journal Addiction, show that using a smaller glass reduced the amount of wine households consumed. Those who used the smaller glasses drank 6.5 percent less (253 ml) every two weeks (left). However, the effect of drinking from a smaller bottle was not as strong, with participants drinking just 3.6 percent less (146 ml) of wine (red vs. blue bars)

How much alcohol is too much? To keep the health risks of alcohol low, the NHS advises men and women not to drink more than 14 units per week on a regular basis. One unit of alcohol is 8 g or 10 ml of pure alcohol, which corresponds approximately to: half a pint lower to normal beer/beer/cider (ABV 3.6%) a single small dose (25ml) spirits (25ml, ABV 40%) A small glass (125 ml, 12% alcohol) of wine contains about 1.5 units of alcohol. But the NHS warns that drinking alcohol regularly increases the risk to your health. Short-term risks include injury, violent behavior, and alcohol poisoning. Long-term risks include heart and liver disease, stroke, as well as liver, colon, moth and breast cancers. People who drink up to 14 units per week are advised to spread it evenly over three or more days, rather than binge drinking. Women who are pregnant or trying to conceive are advised not to drink to reduce the risks to the baby. Source: NHS

The team recruited 260 households who consumed at least two bottles of wine per week.

Over two 14-day periods, volunteers were asked to purchase their usual amount of wine in 75cl or 37.5cl bottles.

They were also randomized to drink from a smaller (290 ml) or larger (350 ml) glass.

At the end of each two-week period, volunteers sent pictures of their wine bottles to the researchers to show how much they’d drunk.

The findings, published in the journal Addictionshows that people drank less when asked to use a smaller glass.

Households using the smaller glasses drank 6.5 percent less (253 ml) every two weeks.

Similar effects were seen when drinking from a smaller bottle, but the team said the results weren’t as clear.

dr. Eleni Mantzari and colleagues said people tend to pour themselves less wine when they use smaller glasses.

Similar results have been seen with food, with psychologists urging people to eat from a smaller plate if they wanted to lose weight.

They say it fools people into thinking they have more food on their plate, which makes them eat less.

The Cambridge team said people may drink less if they buy a smaller bottle because they tend to measure consumption in bottles drunk, rather than volume.

The researchers noted that the size of the wine glass “has increased dramatically” over the past three decades.

So if other studies confirm the findings, policies could be put in place to control wine glass size, such as making larger glasses more expensive.

And venues that sell alcohol may be forced to use smaller glasses to “shift social norms” to acceptable glass sizes.

The researchers noted that they only measured the participants’ wine consumption, so it’s unclear whether they compensated for drinking less wine from small glasses by drinking more spirits or beer.

And the study took place between November 2020 and August 2021, during which the UK was in lockdown for months.

dr. Mantzari and her team said they don’t know if the findings would be the same during non-pandemic times.

Britons are currently being told not to drink more than 14 units a week, which equates to about six pints of beer or 10 small glasses of wine.

However, it is thought that people in the UK drink an average of 18 units per week.