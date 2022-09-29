ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Rafael Leao would be a devastating addition to Manchester City’s side

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is a player who has revolutionized the way of attacking in Serie A.

His physical strength is devastating and his pace allows him to glide past opponents with incredible ease.

Like Ronaldinho, Leao is always smiling and this makes him endearing to supporters – children are in love with him because he seems to play with the typical adolescent ease in the gardens and public parks of the city.

Rafael Leao has become a popular player in Serie A and always plays with a smile on his face

He takes his share of kicks and punches during matches, but always stands in the center of the field to take the game to the opposing team.

Milan’s RedBird owners will have to shell out big bucks as soon as possible to keep the young superstar who has conquered Serie A. At the moment there is a serious risk that he will leave the city of Milan for purely economic reasons.

Leao’s biggest dream, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, is to renew his contract with the Rossoneri, but his salary demands could become a serious problem.

Milan’s proposal remains stuck at €4.5 million (£4 million) for five years and the gap between supply and demand is too great to give any hope of a happy ending to the most talked-about story in the Italian market.

Leao could be devastating at Manchester City

Leao overwhelms everyone and everything with impressive speed, he is a quality winger who would be perfect for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad.

His ability is to make fun of opponents by flying past them with his speed. To counter this, many Italian coaches have chosen to double him up and instruct a winger to help their defensive fullback.

With Haaland at the center of the attack, Leao would have a reference point around which he could turn and run freely, without being followed by two defenders, further enhancing his qualities.

When Marco Giampaolo became the manager of AC Milan several years ago, Leao had a hard time because the football of the team under this coach was too rich in patterns and lacked imagination and freedom.

The AC Milan star would be the perfect addition to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad

The 23-year-old winger could strike a deadly partnership with Erling Haaland at Manchester City

Leao seems to have been born to play in a team like Pep Guardiola’s and this possibility could very soon become a reality.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are also looking to buy the Portuguese forward, but the feeling is that Haaland and Leao’s attacking tandem could be devastating to any hostile defence, and Milan’s unique talent would be delighted to play with the Norwegian striker.

To get 100% out of Leao, it is necessary to maintain his tactical freedom and his desire to hurt teams in the final third.

The Milan star must be tactically considered to be completely isolated from the rest of the team in the defensive phase so as not to diminish his killer instinct on offense.

From Zero to Hero

Milan would need to reach up to €6million (£5.4million) per season to convince Leao to stay, but even that may not be enough as there is a dispute of around €19million (£17million) with Sporting Lisbon , as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Leao had unilaterally terminated his contract with Sporting in 2018 along with many of his team-mates for a violent attack by Portuguese fans on the club’s sports center after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

He then reached an agreement with Lille on a free transfer, which was bought by Milan in the summer of 2019 for €23 million in cash.

Milan now understands that in order to resolve the matter, Leão must first cut the knot with Sporting and, as expected, in these cases they could be forced to “buy back” the player by paying the money he gave to his former club to give. A delicate situation that could allow the club to refrain from spending more unexpected money.

Leao’s situation has been complicated by a dispute with his former club, Sporting Lisbon

From then on, with the move to Italy, his career has changed and today he aspires to be a top player on the pitch while also being well paid.

According to Tuttosport, the Portuguese star currently earns 2 million euros a year from Milan.

That is too little for Leao’s level and too little to keep him in Italy. City and Chelsea want Leao and are willing to comply with his requests.

Powerful agent Jorge Mendes has been charging €7m (£6.3m) a year for five years and Leao would be delighted to finally be able to experience the Premier League.

2024 problem

Leao’s contract expires in 2024 and the fear of losing an immense technical and physical talent is now quite high.

Born in 1999, he may be among the top five attackers in Europe under the age of 25. Just a few months ago, he was voted best player in Serie A after leading Milan to the Scudetto.

According to Italian media, the player has an escape clause of 150 million euros, but with a contract expiring this close, no club would offer all this money to Paolo Maldini’s club.

Without a contract extension, this will be Leao’s last summer as a Milan player and his costs could even be cut in half.

Gianluigi Donnarumma left Milan to join PSG, and Leao could be next top player to leave

At this point, it seems appropriate that in the event of an extension of the deal with Milan, Leao could receive a significant reduction in his severance clause, making it possible to move to a top foreign club in the future.

After Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli, Milan risks losing another top player and this situation would be very negative next summer: all players nearing the end of their contract can voluntarily choose the path of the free list to get more money against a new club.

Maldini admits: ‘No one is irreplaceable in modern football’

Milan CEO Maldini spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the future of the club’s top players and in particular Leao recently.

“He is a player of the highest level. But not only for him, he has also received offers for others. If they do show up, we have to figure out how to do it, even if we don’t have to sell, our financial accounts are in order. But the players that can’t be sold now don’t exist anymore.’

Leao also received compliments from Ruud Gullit. The former star of the Italian club praised the Portuguese talent during the Festival dello Sport celebrations: ‘Leao is a football phenomenon.

“The Milanese boy is so strong that he doesn’t understand himself, he has too much imagination and when he does something, he doesn’t understand what he’s going to do right after.”