ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Massimiliano Allegri has ‘the gaze of a dead man walking’ at Juventus

After Juventus lost 1-0 to newly promoted Monza in Serie A last weekend, #Allegriout started trending on social media. It certainly feels like the tide is turning against the experienced manager.

It is becoming increasingly clear that both the team and the board are losing faith in the Italian coach and a meeting is scheduled for the weekend as Juve fight to save their season at this early stage.

According to reports, there is an agreement between chairman Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the club’s hierarchy to await the outcome of the board meeting before making any decision on Allegri’s future.

The biggest stumbling block, however, is that it would cost Juventus £39m to sack the 55-year-old and his staff, and then around £30m more to hire a replacement.

Allegri’s reputation as a defensive minded manager has made Juventus an easy team to play against and they are no longer feared.

Large passages of play are taken up by horizontal passes between Bonucci, Danilo and Bremer in defence. The midfield is slow and doesn’t ask for the ball, and the attack lacks courage and creativity.

As Serie A becomes a more attack-oriented division, Juventus risks being left behind. Against Sampdoria, Monza and Fiorentina, the old lady personified their nickname and looked completely out of ideas.

Veteran defender Bonucci was left on the bench against Monza. But why did Allegri leave out the squad’s most experienced player in a game where Juventus played like a little white rabbit being chased by a hunter in the countryside?

Veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci has always had a broken relationship with Allegri

Relations between the pair have always been strained and being named as a substitute was perhaps Bonucci’s punishment for his suggestion that Juve ‘deserved to be booed’ after losing to Benfica in the Champions League last week.

Allegri’s look is like a dead man walking. He seems oblivious to any of his shortcomings as a coach that are obvious to everyone else.

Juventus’ players don’t seem to listen to him and training seems to lack intensity. Every time the club posts training videos on social media, there are more comments about the lack of effort on show.

Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic are shadows of the players Juventus thought they had signed, but director Pavel Nedved fears seeing the £96m they spent go to waste. The pair’s struggles are worrying and even Filip Kostic is playing like a goldfish in a shark tank.

None of the new signings have started well and Allegri spends eighty per cent of games shouting ‘Halma’ (keep calm) from the touchline.

“The problem is not that Juve lose, because that can happen,” said club legend Claudio Marchisio. ‘But to lose against Monza without a shot on target, there is a total disconnection between the team, the coach and the club.

‘With a strong squad, you can have your say down to 10 men. This Juventus team doesn’t know how to play and that’s worrying.

‘Juve finished seventh in Serie A before but nobody said it was “worrying” – but that’s the word Leonardo Bonucci used. If you look at Dusan Vlahovic, he hasn’t improved at all since arriving from Fiorentina.

“The season is basically split in two this year, so I hope they don’t wait for a break in the season to change coaches. It’s a very delicate situation”.

Even in the good times under Allegri, he still fell out with players and was criticized for his negative tactics.

There was the Carlos Tevez incident in Allegri’s first year at Juve. The Argentine striker was substituted with four minutes remaining in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

As he came off the pitch, Tevez shouted ‘cagon’ (coward) at Allegri – who tried to calm him down while whispering other words in the manager’s ear.

Recently, Denis Zakaria criticized Allegri’s defensive style of play after leaving for Chelsea on loan.

“It’s hard to say what went wrong,” the Swiss midfielder said Look. Maybe it wasn’t my style of football. The team played very low, I didn’t have much space, while I am a player who needs lots of space to run. The Premier League could suit me better.

‘But with the team they have, they can do much better. Juventus should always be at the top of the table and win 3-0 in all matches. Allegri has achieved great results, but I haven’t spoken to him much.’

Zakaria’s words demonstrate the total absence of character and aggression in a potentially unstoppable team forced to play with the tactical mentality of a team from the 1980s.

Matthijs de Ligt and Denis Zakaria have both questioned Allegri since leaving Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt also left Juve this summer to join Bayern Munich. He admitted that his ‘philosophy’ did not agree with Allegri’s and that his new club was more ambitious.

“I really enjoyed my time at Juventus but felt it was time for a new challenge,” De Ligt told NOS while on international duty in the Netherlands.

– Juve is a fantastic team, but coming here was another step up for me, because Bayern have the ambition to win the Champions League. I didn’t understand that at Juve. Bayern Munich is closer in philosophy to what the Dutch team wants on the pitch.’

It’s no wonder why De Light walked out the door. Maybe Allegri will be next.