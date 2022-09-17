ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Former golden boy Paulo Dybala has quickly become Jose Mourinho’s man at Roma

While Juventus is entrenched in a rut of discouraging form, Paulo Dybala is thriving at Roma.

The former golden boy, who struggled to reach his full potential in Turin, has become the man in the capital. His iconic tattoo — inspired by the armbands gladiators wore in battle — may have been destined to perform at the Olympic Stadium, Rome’s modern-day Colosseum.

And Dybala, who has now entered the second half of his career and has missed 371 days of football in seven years with Juventus due to injury, has become a very different player.

Paulo Dybala is flourishing at Roma after Juventus let him go on a free transfer this summer

The Argentine benefits from a fresh tactical set-up and is no longer asked to adapt to those around him, as he had to do with Bianconeri. Instead, Dybala has become the star in Rome.

Jose Mourinho has studied the 28-year-old’s skills and mapped out his ideal role. Dybala doesn’t have to run for 90 minutes. He doesn’t have to take the ball back for the defense and sprint back to midfield.

Instead, the attacker is asked to stay mostly until the last third, leaning heavily on Tammy Abraham’s support act, trying to take advantage of his moves.

MOURINHO FLICKS ENABLE DYBALA

The hands-on-hip mentality that Dybala so often displayed at Juventus has been eradicated by Mourinho. The Portuguese boss simply won’t be able to stand it, not even in training.

Where Inter and Atletico were afraid to bet on the Argentine this summer, Mourinho imagined the arc of a redemption story.

Dybala cut a frustrated figure in Turin, but Jose Mourinho has quickly changed his mindset

Roma may have been seen as something of a purgatory for Dybala, who had to give up his Champions League status after seven years in Turin, but the attacker ultimately saw the move as a positive next chapter, keen to avoid the possibility of ending his career at a small Italian or Spanish club after more years of turmoil at Juventus.

Realizing that this was the best time to lure Dybala to Trigoria, Mourinho played a big part in convincing him.

DYBALA LOVES REGULAR GAME TIME

During his seven-year stint with Juventus, Dybala made only one appearance in the first six games of the Serie A season. Starting the season strong is something he only remembered from his Palermo days.

In 2014, in his second season with the Sicilian outfit, the then 21-year-old reached 484 minutes in his first six games, just 11 minutes more than his tally so far this campaign.

The Argentina international has struggled for consistent playing time at Juventus since 2017

Now his physique appears to have recovered, his heart is pumping with enthusiasm and his muscle fibers look stronger than ever.

Perhaps his dream reunion with ex-Palermo hit man Andrea Belotti has rekindled Dybala’s joy for football. After being apart for nearly a decade, the strikers can relive their first truly great experience in Serie A, entertaining spectators with exceptional goals.

JUVE MARRED BY POGBA AND DI MARIA Injuries

On a personal level, Dybala struggled to reach the lofty heights he showed in 2017, not scoring as much as he did during his early days in Turin.

But now, after three goals and two assists in six games, the Argentine has proved that he can still thrive in the right environment.

Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star Angel Di Maria came to Juventus on a free transfer this summer

In many ways, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria were transferred for free this summer to avoid dismay among Juventus fans for letting Dybala leave – but his departure is still a huge regret for supporters and the club.

Meanwhile, with Pogba and Di Maria, fans have come to understand how unlikely their new signings are to appear in half the games this season.

Questionable choices about how Pogba has handled his meniscus tear has caused friction between the Frenchman and Juventus’ medical team, which had supported the need for immediate surgery from day one.

Paul Pogba – pictured with Leonardo Bonucci – needs surgery on his meniscus tear

With Di Maria playing one game a month and Pogba losing 45 days to surgery, Juventus seem to have hit the bad end of the deal this summer.

Both have much higher pay than Dybala and the 28-year-old excels in Rome.

Ironically, the club chose to send a player with physical problems to buy two new players who are almost always injured.