ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Denzel Dumfries would be the perfect fit for Graham Potter’s Chelsea

Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries is back on the market as the Italian side look to balance their books, and new Chelsea boss Graham Potter is interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Dutchman could leave Inter as early as January after being close to a Serie A exit over the summer after numerous offers.

Inter have no plans to sell the 26-year-old in January, but the club’s economic problems and Dumfries’ desire to play for the Blues and join ‘adopted Italian’ Kalidou Koulibaly could make a switch ease.

Denzel Dumfries could move to Chelsea in the winter transfer window

During the winter period, Potter will make a substantial offer for the fullback in a bid to bring a player he greatly admires to the Premier League.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the terms and conditions have already been set out. Chelsea will try to close the deal on similar terms to last summer: a six-month loan instead of a 12-month loan, with a commitment to buy in June next year.

The final decision will be linked to Dumfries’ performance at the World Cup in Qatar and could lead to an additional bonus on the prize of around €40 million (£36 million) requested by Inter and their sporting director Giuseppe Marotta.

Chelsea are aware of Inter’s problems and will try to exploit this situation to take precedence over all other teams targeting Dumfries.

Dumfries to Chelsea: the right man in the right place

Dumfries is now one of the best fullbacks in Europe, despite Inter’s poor start to the season.

English football is much faster than Italian football, but Dumfries is one of the best athletes Inter has at their disposal.

At 26, the former PSV star can finally aspire to play at a club of international stature, having been aware of the issues affecting the financial situation of Inter and President Steven Zhang over the past two years.

Dumfries has more experience than Marc Cucurella and will be considerably cheaper – welcome news to Chelsea’s new owners who have understood how Serie A offers many excellent players with affordable price tags.

Dumfries would be considerably cheaper than fellow full-back Marc Cucurella

Dumfries would suit Graham Potter’s style and would fit well on Stamford Bridge

The feeling is that English football could take Dumfries to the next level, and Potter’s presence could finally bring the fullback, who has been chasing Chelsea for two years, to West London.

Dumfries is an attacking fullback, allowing his side to have one more man in the last third, but he can be taken out defensively.

Chelsea should be aware that Dumfries has never had much success when he was used as a classic fullback, but when he was used higher up the field his Serie A career soared, with Simone Inzaghi freeing him from his defensive obligations .

Dumfries fits in a 3-5-2 formation

The Dutch winger can also play as a fullback in a four-man defence, but is the perfect man for a 3-5-2 formation, a tactical system used by both Inter and the Netherlands.

Potter would have his hands on a specialist box-to-box winger with great aerobic capacity and technical ability if he can bring Dumfries to Chelsea.

The new Chelsea boss is known for his unconventional methods on and off the pitch and under his leadership Dumfries will be able to improve further by teaming up with fellow attacking fullback Cucurella on the opposite flank.

Dumfries’ energy and technical ability make him a threat in the last third of the field

Selling Dumfries would be a serious blow to Inter

Dumfries was a great asset to Marotta, who spent just under 20 million euros to replace Achraf Hakimi by bringing the broad PSV man to Italy. After a difficult start in Serie A, Dumfries has made his own right-wing position at Inter.

The Dutchman has been a starter in the last eight Nerazzurri games and Inzaghi will try every possible way to convince Inter and the player not to give in to pressure from Chelsea, but this mission already seems impossible.

‘The interest of the big names? It flatters me, but I only think of Inter. My focus is now only on Inter,” Dumfries recently told De Telegraaf. These words show the player’s respect for Inter, but don’t rule out a winter break.

Dumfries has become an increasingly important player for Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi

Since Ivan Perisic’s move to Tottenham, Dumfries has become even more important for Inter

Following the summer departure of Ivan Perisic to Tottenham, Dumfries has become Inzaghi’s favorite player as he perfectly plays the role of modern full-back and his intensity never wanes in matches.

His energy is remarkable and allows him to provide solutions for the counterattack, a very precious quality in Serie A.

Inter have lost three of their first seven Serie A games, and the choice to sell Dumfries in January would create further problems as Inzaghi will struggle to find a suitable replacement.

With this in mind, it cannot be ruled out that the sale of the Dutch star could open a diplomatic rift between the coach and the club’s hierarchy.