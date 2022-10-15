ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Daniele De Rossi has been moulded by Roberto Mancini ahead of first managerial role

<!–

Daniele De Rossi is the latest player of the Italian squad to win the 2006 World Cup who is delving into the world of management.

SPAL, one of the oldest and most outstanding clubs in Italian football, has decided to bet on the former Roma star and his amazing personality.

According to Corriere della Serra, De Rossi and SPAL reached an agreement thanks to his friendship with the American president of the club, Joe Tacopina, a relationship that started when the New York businessman was vice president of the club in the capital of Italy.

Daniele De Rossi has made his first jump in football management with Serie B side Spali

De Rossi (front left) is the fourth member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning team to step into management after Filippo Inzaghi, Fabio Grosso and Fabio Cannavaro.

At Roma, when he was a player, he was nicknamed ‘Captain Future’ for his charismatic qualities, but also because the imposing figure of Francesco Totti almost prevented him from being the first Roman to defend his team’s colors – always in the unpleasant role of number two in the ‘Eternal City’.

Today he is a young coach with a lot of courage who likes to attack and squeeze. He wants his teams to play an intense style of football and SPAL will inherit his incredible determination.

At the age of 39, De Rossi has made the first choice of the second half of his life in football. He was previously close to roles with Monza and Sampdoria, but in the end the former midfielder chose to start from Serie B.

His previous managers include Fabio Capello, Luciano Spaaltti, Luis Enrique, Rudi Garcia and Marcello Lippi – so he has learned from some of the greats and will do everything he can to achieve the same sporting results.

De Rossi was formed by Roberto Mancini during his time with Italy

After Regina boss Filippo Inzaghi, Frosinone manager Fabio Grosso and Benevento head coach Fabio Cannavaro, De Rossi is the fourth Italian 2006 world champion to hold a leadership position in Serie B.

One of their 2006 squad-mates, Gianluigi Buffon, still plays in the same division as Parma at age 44.

De Rossi will have to motivate the team and thereby give energy to a club without enthusiasm that, despite a very difficult start, can still achieve great results in Serie B.

De Rossi presented himself on the pages of Sportweek in August and had spoken of his idea of ​​modern football: “I like to build the game from the defenders, but if I have a goalkeeper with bad feet or two technically unfit, I look for alternatives.

De Rossi is a Roma legend who played 459 games for the club from 2001 to 2018

“There’s not my football, but what I think is right to suggest based on the many components I find in the team I coach.”

De Rossi was tactically formed by Italian manager Roberto Mancini, who until recently worked as his assistant with the national team.

It is likely that you will see SPAL play with a tactical form and discipline similar to the one De Rossi has come to appreciate for the Azzurri national team.

De Rossi, who also played for Boca Juniors, will give space to all the players in his team, launch the careers of many young players and certainly create strong bonds with many of them.

The work he has done alongside Mancini over the past year has been important in his professional training and he will certainly have a team that will be rules similar to the one he worked with for the Italian national team.

It would be reasonable to expect a 4-3-3 formation or a second striker pattern, but that will be a decision he makes by carefully evaluating his players.