Alvarez’s three-run walk-off homer caps Astros comeback win over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning out Robbie Raythus negating Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare auxiliary role and the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.

After a poor start from Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodriguez and the wildcard Mariners throughout the game to begin their best-of-five Division Series.

Houston trailed 7-5 when rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley reached with one out in the ninth when Seattle closer Paul Sewald grazed his jersey with a pitch. Sewald struckout Jose Altuve before Jeremy Pena singled into midfield to chase Sewald.

Ray, who had only made six relief appearances in his career, went in for a lefty versus lefty matchup with Alvarez, who sent the second throw he encountered deep into the right-field seats to kick off a wild party. .

The Mariners jumped off Verlander for six runs in just four innings to build a 6-2 lead early on. Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer in the fourth in Houston, before Eugenio Suarez’s solo shot in the seventh extended Seattle’s lead to 7-3.

A two-run homerun by Alex Bregman off Andres Munoz narrowed the lead to 7-5 in the eighth inning and ensured a dramatic finish.