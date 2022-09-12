Alternative designs for Australia’s national flag divide opinion

High-profile columnist Peter FitzSimons wants to tear the Union Jack off the Australian flag if the country becomes a republic.

The former Wallaby and husband of TV host Lisa Wilkinson shared a proposed redesign of the Southern Cross national flag earlier this year with the Aboriginal flag in the space currently occupied by the Union Jack.

FitzSimons retweeted the proposed change, including the caption, “At least this would be a step in the right direction” in January.

His comments about the flag have resurfaced after the Queen’s death at the age of 96, rekindling the debate over Australia becoming a republic.

Former Wallaby star Peter FitzSimons (pictured with wife Lisa Wilkinson) wants to rip the Union Jack from the Australian flag if the nation becomes a republic – and could replace it with the Aboriginal flag

FitzSimons is chair of the Australian Republican Movement, which waited just 17 minutes to issue a statement following the Queen’s death to push her own agenda.

After brief condolences, the organization noted that Her Majesty “respected the Australian people’s right to self-determination” in a thinly veiled reference to the republic.

The Queen supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation in the 1999 Australian Republic referendum, saying she has “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian Republic.” people and them alone to decide, by democratic and constitutional means,” it said.

Despite his organization alluding to the need for a republic, FitzSimons himself said this was not the time to start the conversation.

“What is happening now is respectful silence,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a question from a Republican supporter.

“Apart from the citations provided in the event of her death, our only statement was that recognizing Her Majesty’s contribution to Australia for more than 70 years.

“There will be much to say, but no time to say it now.”

The writer shared a redesign of the country’s flag of the Southern Cross with the Aboriginal flag in the corner (pictured)

As an alternative to the current flag that currently displays the Union Jack, Commonwealth Star and Southern Cross, several designs have floated around.

The variations were first explored by Jack Toohey, the director of production company Sure Studios, in a TikTok video.

The first flag Toohey showed in the video is called ‘The Reconciliation Flag’, designed in 2013 by John Blaxland.

It holds the right side of the current flag; the stars of the Southern Cross on a blue background.

However, Blaxland features a seven-pointed Commonwealth star filled in with dots that represent the 150 indigenous and migrant languages ​​spoken in Australia.

He also added a red boomerang that appears as a fragment of the Union Jack, keeping Australia’s colonial history within the flag.

The next flag, entitled ‘Down Under’, was designed in 1986 by Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

The first flag Toohey showed in the video is called ‘The Reconciliation Flag’, designed in 2013 by John Blaxland

The next flag, entitled ‘Down Under’, was designed in 1986 by Friedensreich Hundertwasser

It shows a red semicircle on a blue background and a seven-pointed star that would represent Uluru upside down.

It plays on the idea that Australia is the country ‘Down Under’.

The ‘Untitled Flag’, designed by John Joseph in 2006, is mentioned in the video and replaces the original Union Jack with a native polka dot painting.

There has been controversy surrounding this particular design in recent years, as the artist is not native.

A fan favorite was ‘The Sunburnt Flag’, designed by Stephen Berry in 1998.

This design evokes the idea that Australia is the ‘sunburnt country’, a term Dorothea Mackellar coined in her poem ‘My Country’, first published in 1908.

The ‘Untitled Flag’, designed by John Joseph in 2006, is mentioned in the video and replaces the original Union Jack with a native dot painting

A fan favorite was ‘The Sunburnt Flag’, designed by Stephen Berry in 1998

The red base and yellow sunrise portion of the design are reminiscent of the Aboriginal flag, mixed with the blue ‘sky’ and Southern Cross of the existing flag.

The final design shown in the video is that of ‘The Golden Wattle’, designed in 2015 by Jeremy Matthews.

This design incorporates features that are already representative of Australia.

The golden wattle is Australia’s national flower and is designed with the classic green and gold colors that the national sports teams wear.

The design of ‘The Golden Wattle’ also forms the Commonwealth Star at the center. The seven-pointed star represents every state and territory in Australia.

The final design shown in the video is that of ‘The Golden Wattle’, designed in 2015 by Jeremy Matthews

Meanwhile, Ausflag has been collecting designs since 2015, allowing the public to support their favorites, some of which draw thousands of votes.

Many of the most popular have a kangaroo incorporated into the design, but the current leader is a Southern Cross and Federation Star above green and gold stripes — the country’s sporty colors derived from a blooming braid.

It just removed another Southern Cross design with a green and gold boomerang down the middle.

This was one of the top picks in the public vote

Ausflag has been collecting designs since 2015 where the public can support their favorites. Some have drawn thousands of votes

This simple design is currently the most popular on the Ausflag website

Another Southern Cross flag featuring a version of the Aboriginal flag as a sun rising over a dark red horizon also attracted thousands of votes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian spat rumors that Australia would soon become a republic after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the prime minister having previously said he would like Australia to withdraw from the monarchy, he said it was too early to have those talks.

“This is not a time to talk about our system of government, now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth,” he told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

“That’s the system of government we have, it’s one I have to respect as Australian Prime Minister.”

The comments come as King Charles III was proclaimed monarch by Governor General David Hurley at a ceremony in Parliament House on Sunday.

The prime minister brushed aside questions about when would be the right time to start talks about distancing himself from the monarch.

“It is clear that this is a time of national mourning,” Albanian said.

“Although the Queen was 96 years old and had lived such a long life, it came as a shock. I think that says something about the way the Queen was seen as a constant in our lives.”

Former Prime Minister John Howard said he had no doubts that the Queen was delighted when Australia voted not to become a republic in the 1999 referendum.

Howard, who was Prime Minister at the time of the national vote, praised the Queen’s devotion to duty and respect during the referendum campaign.

“I have no doubt that she was pleased with the result, but she never tried to influence it. She kept doing her job, over and over,” he told ABC’s Insiders program.

Howard also revealed that he and the Queen’s private secretary have shared three draft press statements regarding possible outcomes of the referendum.

While Australia voted not to become a republic at the time, Mr Howard said that in the event of a ‘yes’ vote, the statement would have expressed her love for Australia and the desire to see the country succeed.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said any talk of Australia becoming a republic should be held at another time.

Mr Dutton has expressed his view that Australia should remain a constitutional monarchy.

“Right now we mourn the loss of an incredible world leader, a woman who has clearly been an amazing role model for many women, for many women leaders around the world,” he told ABC.

“We need a king just as much as a queen because we have a stability in our system that has served us well and I don’t believe in disrupting that.”