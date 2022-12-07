Alternative Christmas advert shot in Yorkshire that went viral leaves viewers in floods of tears

A filmmaker has released a heartbreaking alternative Christmas ad that follows a young widower who struggles to make Christmas special for his son amid the cost of living crisis.

20-year-old Sam Teale rose to online fame after filming ‘The GoKart’ in his hometown of Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

The three-minute clip, which viewers say rivals this year’s hugely popular John Lewis Christmas ad, has attracted more than 20 million views on Facebook and TikTok and has left viewers in tears.

Teale said she hoped to share the ‘Christmas is made, not bought’ message with the thousands of families struggling with rising bills and costs this year.

Since it was posted less than a week ago, the video has amassed more than 12 million views on Facebook alone and sparked a wave of praise and positive comments.

The ad features shots of Mr. Teale’s old school, the barber shop, and the cemetery where his grandfather was buried.

In one part, the boy, played by Ashton Sanders, is asked what he will get for Christmas. He sadly replies, “Santa is bad this year.”

The grieving father, played by Tom Briggs, skips meals and turns off the heating to prioritize his son’s well-being and ends up creating a makeshift go-kart to make sure his son isn’t left without it.

Sam Teale, 20, (right) and budding star Ashton Sanders have risen to fame after filming ‘The GoKart’ entirely in their hometown of Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

The ad ends in the town cemetery, where the boy’s mother is buried, wishing him a Merry Christmas while riding in her new go-kart.

Teale called the film an example of “what young people can do” and praised his fellow cameramen and the small cast of actors in the ad.

He said: “At the end of the ad, it says, ‘The magic of Christmas is made, not bought.’

We know it’s affecting real people, and we wanted to prove it. The supermarket ads are all very good, but they are all very positive and this year is going to be tougher.

‘I think sometimes we have lost that meaning of Christmas. It’s not all Christmas trees, fancy food and amazing gifts, it’s being surrounded by your family.

“That line that Ashton said, that Santa is sick, actually came from a friend who had heard a kid say that.”

Ashton Sanders, the six-year-old boy who stars in the central character of the ad and is already beginning to be recognized in public, admitted that this was his first stint in acting.

He told BBC News that he thought his performance in the now-viral ad was “good”.

The budding star also revealed that he asked Santa for a set of DJ covers this year.

It comes as other amateur filmmakers continue to challenge the traditional supermarket giants with their own versions of heart-warming holiday ads.

Phil Beastall, who left the nation in tears with his Love Is A Gift ad four years ago, has centered his 2022 holiday offering on an isolated widower and kindly elf, played by his own wife, 35-year-old Sarah Carmel.

The 36-year-old creator, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, used the interaction between his characters to show how even the smallest act of kindness can make a world of difference this Christmas.

Phil, who also created the music video for Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, said he hoped the ad, titled A Little Help, would remind viewers that there are lonely people who “suffer in silence” and that small gestures can ” bring sunlight” into your lives.