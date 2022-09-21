ALS: Motor neurone disease breakthrough as drug helps wheelchair-bound sufferer walk again

A new motor neurone disease drug enabled a wheelchair-bound man to walk again, researchers said today.

Tofersen slowed the progression of the debilitating condition in some patients with no other options.

The drug works by turning off a faulty gene that can cause the incurable disease that afflicted physicist Professor Stephen Hawking.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield said the ‘significant’ results of the phase 3 trial could offer life-changing improvements to hundreds of patients with the disease.

Les Wood, from South Yorkshire, who was diagnosed with MND 10 years ago, claimed taking part in the study had improved his life drastically, allowing him to once again enjoy a holiday to Spain with his wife Val.

The 68-year-old said: ‘After 12 months on the drug I could actually walk around the house without sticks, I was able to come off some of my painkillers and I felt a lot better about myself.

‘MND is a progressive disease, so although my symptoms have continued to worsen, I would not be without the drug and the difference I know it has made to my quality of life.

‘It not only gives us hope, it gives you hope for the future of many people, including my own family.’

The condition, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), shot to prominence in 2014 after the ‘ice bucket challenge’ swept social media.

It causes the rapid degeneration of nerves and brain cells, leading to weakness and muscle wasting. Patients also struggle to walk, talk, use their arms and hands, eat and breathe.

Over time, it can lead to paralysis and eventually death, although some can live with it for decades.

Around 5,000 people in the UK and 30,000 in the US have the disease.

Academics know of at least 30 faulty genes that can cause it, including a mutated version of SOD-1 – responsible for 2 percent of cases.

Current treatment options are limited to relieving symptoms with diet, physical therapy, and speech therapy.

Results of phase 3 clinical studies show that a breakthrough drug can help slow the progression of motor neurone disease in patients. Pictured: Physicist Stephen Hawking, who lived with the condition

A drug approved in the UK, riluzole, can marginally slow the progression of the disease but is not available to all patients.

But researchers hope that the new treatment can significantly improve the lifespan and quality of life of everyone with a SOD-1 mutation.

Speaking at a press briefing, co-author Dame Pamela Shaw, a neurologist, said: ‘The first patient who started treatment five years ago was in a wheelchair and refused.

‘Now he walks around with walking sticks. I think it’s really important.

‘I have done more than 25 clinical trials for motor neurone disease and never before have I heard patients report stabilization or improvement. It’s a real change.’

The results were published in New England Journal of Medicine.

Trial results are sent to the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK to seek approval.

Researchers tracked 108 motor neurone disease patients at a clinic in Sheffield for 28 weeks, with 49 continuing the trial for a further 24 weeks.

Overall, two-thirds received a monthly 100 mg injection of Biogen’s tofersen, while the rest received a placebo.

The injection was made into a sac of fluid at the base of the spine, similar to how an epidural is performed.

But Dame Shaw said more patient-friendly methods could be used in the future if the treatment is approved by the NHS.

The team measured levels of SOD-1 in spinal fluid every month in patients to see how the drug affected the level of the gene.

They also measured plasma neurofilament light chains – a protein in the blood that indicates damage to neurons – and tracked patients’ symptoms with tests.

The results showed that SOD-1 levels were up to 40 percent lower among participants given the drug.

Levels of neurofilament light chains were also lower.

After 52 weeks, patients also reported fewer symptoms than those who did not receive the drug over the entire period.

Co-author Professor Chris McDermott, a neurologist, said: ‘This is the first time I have been involved in a clinical trial for people living with MND where I have seen real benefits for the participants.

“Although tofersen is only a treatment for two percent of those living with MND, we learned a lot in this clinical trial that will help us conduct smarter and faster clinical trials in the future.

“The approach used to reduce proteins that are harmful in MND is likely to have wider applications for more common types of MND.”