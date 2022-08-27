Already halved, Swiss glaciers are melting faster

People stay in front of the Bernina mountain range with the Pers and Morteratsch glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



Switzerland’s 1,400 glaciers have lost more than half their total volume since the early 1930s, a new study finds, and researchers say ice retreat is accelerating at a time of growing climate change concerns.

ETH Zurich, a respected federal polytechnic, and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research announced on Monday the findings of a first-ever reconstruction of ice loss in Switzerland in the 20th century, based in part on an analysis of changes to topography. of glaciers since 1931.

The researchers estimate that ice volumes on the glaciers had shrunk by half over the following 85 years — by 2016. Since then, the glaciers have lost another 12% in just six years.

“Glacier retreat is accelerating. Observing this phenomenon closely and quantifying its historical dimensions is important because it allows us to infer the glaciers’ responses to a changing climate,” said Daniel Farinotti, a co-author of the study. author of the study, which was published in scientific publications. log The cryosphere.

By area, the Swiss glaciers make up about half of all total glaciers in the European Alps.

The teams used a combination of long-term observations of glaciers. That included field measurements and aerial and mountain peak photographs, including 22,000 taken from peaks between the two world wars. By using multiple sources, the researchers were able to fill in gaps. Only a few Swiss glaciers have been regularly surveyed over the years.

A person stands in front of the Bernina mountain range with the Pers and Morteratsch Glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



The research involved the use of decades-old techniques to compare the shape and position of terrain images, and the use of cameras and instruments to measure angles of land areas. The teams compared the surface topography of glaciers at different times, allowing calculations on the evolution in ice volumes.

Not all Swiss glaciers are losing ice at the same rate, the researchers said. Elevation, amounts of debris on the glaciers and the flatness of a glacier’s “snout” — the lowest part, which is most vulnerable to melting — all affect the rates of ice retreat.

A fleece covers the snow for the Bernina mountain range that includes the Pers and Morteratsch glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



A person stands in front of the Bernina mountain range with the Pers and Morteratsch Glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



People take photos in front of the Bernina mountain range with the Pers and Morteratsch Glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



A fleece covers the snow for the Bernina mountain range that includes the Pers and Morteratsch glaciers in Pontresina, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP



The researchers also found that in two periods – the 1920s and the 1980s – there was actually sporadic growth in glacier mass, but that was overshadowed by the broader trend of decline.

The findings could have broad implications for Switzerland’s long-term energy resources, as hydroelectric power produces nearly 60% of the country’s electricity, according to government data.

A historical perspective on glacial retreat

More information:

Erik Schytt Mannerfelt et al, Halving of the Swiss glacial volume since 1931 observed with photogrammetry of terrestrial images, The cryosphere (2022). Erik Schytt Mannerfelt et al, Halving of the Swiss glacial volume since 1931 observed with photogrammetry of terrestrial images,(2022). DOI: 10.5194/tc-16-3249-2022

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.