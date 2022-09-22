AlphaTauri retain Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda for the 2023 Formula One season

AlphaTauri has confirmed that Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will be given a third year with the team, having been retained for the 2023 Formula One season.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Bull sister team at the start of 2021 and has scored 43 points in that time, with a best race finish of fourth at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite a tough second season in which he hasn’t scored a point since May’s Spanish Grand Prix, he will get a third year with the Italian outfit.

Yuki Tsunoda has been retained by Red Bull sister company AlphaTauri for his third season in F1

Speaking about his new deal, he said: ‘I would like to say a big thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1.

“Having moved to Italy last year to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am delighted to continue racing with them in 2023.

“Obviously our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we look forward to next year.”

Team principal Franz Tost added: ‘As we have seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season.

Tsunoda has endured a difficult second year in the sport, with AlphaTauri underperforming last season

‘The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve which proves he deserves a place in F1 and I still expect some strong results from him in the final six races of 2022.

“As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m glad he’s been given time to show his full potential.”

Tsunoda started the 2022 season strongly with three points finishes in the first six races – with a season-best seventh at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Since then, however, he has not scored a point, with more experienced teammate Pierre Gasly scoring 22 points this season compared to Tsunoda’s 11.

However, the team has struggled for pace under the new rules and is currently in eighth place with 33 points – compared to last year when they scored 142 points and finished sixth.

He is currently set to partner Pierre Gasly (left), although the Frenchman is reportedly the source of interest from Alpine, who are looking to recruit a replacement for Fernando Alonso

The announcement means AlphaTauri currently has a full line-up for 2023 after revealing back in June that Pierre Gasly would be staying at Faenza.

But with Gasly attracting interest from Alpine as a replacement for Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso, Red Bull are understood to be exploring the possibility of the second seat at AlphaTauri next year.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko met with 2019 Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries in Austria last week to discuss a possible drive for 2023 following his impressive display on debut at the Italian GP.

However, they are said to have given up trying to sign IndyCar race winner Colton Herta when he was unable to obtain a super license.

Red Bull has made it clear that it will only release Gasly to Alpine if it has another driver in place to take the seat alongside Tsunoda.