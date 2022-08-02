Almost half of us fail to recognise fancy fish dishes on restaurant menus, survey shows

Advertisement

We eat it cooked or raw, wrapped in batter or smothered in the most delicate complex sauces.

But if you’re one of the 87 percent of Brits who love to consume it, you might be surprised to learn that we don’t know all that much about fish.

It seems that many of us are often baffled by the descriptions on restaurant menus and not know our gravadlax from our king prawns.

(For those who don’t know, gravadlax is salted salmon with dill, while king prawns are Spanish prawns cooked in garlic.)

A survey found that 41 percent of diners were ashamed of not understanding that sashimi is a Japanese dish of sliced ​​raw fish.

Forty-six percent did not know that ceviche is also a raw dish, where the fish is salted in lemon or lime juice.

CAN YOU INCLUDE THESE SIX TYPES OF FISH DISHES FROM A DESCRIPTION AND PHOTO?

(9) Thin slices of raw tuna

(7) Spanish shrimp cooked in garlic

(8) A Japanese dish of sliced, raw fish

(3) Raw fish, salted in lemon or lime juice

(2) An Italian dish of fried fish and seafood

(15) Fish eggs (from the sturgeon)

Some 49 percent admitted to asking a waiter what frito misto – an Italian dish of fried fish – is, while 33 percent had to be told that moules marine mussels are cooked in cream, garlic and parsley.

Gravadlax defeated 45 percent and Gambas 44 percent. A surprising 15 percent even admitted they weren’t sure what caviar was.

The results come from a survey by restaurant booking website TheFork, which found that 62 percent of us wish we were more knowledgeable about seafood.

In fact, 61 percent said ordering fish and seafood at a restaurant can be just as confusing as ordering the wine. For example, 21 percent admit to ordering sashimi or ceviche without realizing it was raw.

The survey also shows that our lack of knowledge extends to the home, with 47 percent admitting that the only fish they’ve ever cooked came from a supermarket — battered or breaded.

About 36 percent have never shelled a shrimp, 43 percent have never cooked mussels, and nearly half have never shelled an oyster — that’s opening the shell to reveal the meat inside.

Patrick Hooykaas, director of TheFork, said: ‘As our research has shown, we are a nation of seafood lovers who have absolutely no idea about fish – from how to pronounce it to how to get the most meat and flavour.

“TheFork is now partnering with leading London seafood and seafood restaurants that can be booked on the platform to offer the first ever ‘shellmelier’ steward until September 4.

Just as a sommelier offers specialist knowledge and recommendations on wine, the new service will allow seafood experts to share their knowledge with diners – from where to find the tastiest, most tender meat in a crab leg to how to peel an oyster perfectly every time. .