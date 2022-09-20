Almost half of firms who signed up to four-day week say they will stick to pattern when scheme ends

Only half of UK companies attempting a four-day week will stick to the same work pattern once the scheme expires.

More than 3,300 employees in 70 companies and charities took part in the radical six-month experiment in June, in which staff were paid 80% of their time in full, while committing themselves to producing 100% of their usual output in a trial that could revise the working life of the British.

However, just over half of the participants (41) responded halfway through a poll.

While nearly nine in ten of respondents said they would maintain the scheme after the trial, meaning about half declared the four-day week a success, only 15% claimed productivity had increased dramatically – while the rest registered either no change or just a ‘slight improvement’ in the output.

There is no data on the companies and charities involved that did not respond to the poll (29).

Companies previously said they were grappling with roster chaos and workforce confusion after the rollout of the four-day week, with bosses admitting they doubted the policy would survive the trial.

Samantha Losey, boss of communications company Unity, said: The Telegraph last month: ‘There is a greater chance that we will not continue now. One of the things I’ve noticed is whether or not we’re mature enough to handle the four-day workweek.

“The rest of the world not doing four-day weeks makes it a challenge. We agreed that we would go all the way through the pilot, but I wonder if this is the right choice for us in the long run. It must have been bumpy.’

A range of companies and charities are taking part, including the Royal Society of Biology, hip London brewery Pressure Drop, Southampton computer game developer Yo Telecom, a Manchester medical device company and a fish and chip shop in Norfolk.

The trial is being conducted by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with left-wing think tank Autonomy, researchers from Boston College and the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and lobbying group 4 Day Week Campaign, which is pushing for a 32-hour work week without pay cut.

The companies and non-profits must be charged up to £10,000 to participate, MailOnline has been told.

Of those who did respond to the survey, nearly half (46%) said productivity had not increased, while about a third (34%) reported only a ‘slight’ improvement and only 15% a ‘significant’ improvement.

And further a scale of one to five indicating how smooth the shift had gone, with a grade of one representing ‘extremely smooth’, over a fifth (22%) did not rate the switch to a shorter week one or two.

Even among those who now believe the four-day workweek worked for them, the transition was not without difficulties.

Nicci Russell, director of water efficiency group Waterwise, told The Times: ‘It wasn’t a walk in the park at first, but that’s never been a big change.

“Some weeks are easier than others and things like vacation leave can make it harder to fit everything in, but we’re a lot more done with it now.”

4 Day Week Global CEO Joe O’Connor admitted: “We are learning that it has been a fairly smooth transition for many and that there are understandable hurdles for some – especially among those with relatively fixed or inflexible practices, systems, or cultures dating well into the last century.

“While the pilot brings many pleasant discoveries and results for most organizations – many companies have more flexibility and agility among their people and teams that leaders often know from the start – there is friction for others, and this can be based on a variety factors, many of which can be addressed or significantly improved in the pilot itself’.

Critics argue that the concept would be impossible in customer-facing jobs or 24/7 operations, including where overtime creates additional costs for employers or the taxpayer.

A trial of the four-day workweek in France previously showed that employees worked the same number of hours, even with one day less, and that companies had to pay them for their extra time.

Some economists have also said that working fewer hours would lower living standards, while the leader of one of Spain’s main business associations has previously described it as “madness.”

It’s because the pandemic has caused more employees to work from home and take on more flexible hours instead of the usual nine-to-five, five-day workweek.

Sharon Platts of Outcomes First Group, on the other hand, said: ‘The four-day week’ [pilot] has been transformative for us thus far.

“We are excited to see productivity and output increase and have also been able to make it work in our education and healthcare services, which we thought would be much more challenging.

“Although it is still early days, our confidence to continue after the trial is growing and the impact on the well-being of colleagues is being felt.”

And Claire Daniels, Trio Media’s CEO, said her company’s turnover – which sold £450,000 last year and budgeted £650,000 this year – had increased during the trial.

She added: ‘The four day trial has been extremely successful for us so far. Productivity has remained high, with an increase in team well-being, while our company has outperformed financially by 44%.”

Kyle Lewis, Autonomy’s co-director, emphasized that the trial would provide information that could “support other organizations and industries considering moving to a four-day workweek in the future.”