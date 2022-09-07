Almost 750 border crossers have died this year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly 750 migrants trying to cross the southern border have died this fiscal year, 200 more than in 2021, according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by CNN.

Migrants face dangerous conditions on their journey north to the border and can often suffer from heat, drowning, crime or falling off the border wall.

There have been 748 deaths since October 1, the start of the fiscal year, with one month left in the fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021, there were 557 deaths on the southwestern border.

The figure is likely an undercount, as it only takes into account the deaths observed by Border Patrol, not those handled by state and local law enforcement.

Last week, Customs and Border Patrol told CNN they had recovered eight bodies from the Rio Grande of those attempting to cross the border.

Nearly 750 migrants trying to cross the southern border have died this year, 200 more than in 2021, according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by CNN

In fiscal year 2021, there were 557 deaths at the southwestern border

The death toll on the southern border has been rising for years – there were 247 deaths in 2020 and 300 in 2019.

Arrests on the southern border have reached a record high of two million as of August for fiscal year 2022.

Immigration has returned to the political forefront after Texas Governor Greg Abbott began transporting migrants to liberal cities like Washington, DC and New York. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed suit. The political move prompted DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to enlist the help of the National Guard to deal with the influx of migrants, calling the case a “humanitarian crisis.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams echoed that sentiment, asking for help to deal with the influx of migrants to his city.

July saw nearly 200,000 encounters, down for the second month in a row after four months of increases culminating in May with a record 241,116 encounters.