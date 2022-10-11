Almiron now ‘unplayable’ after Grealish joke and teammate hails ‘world-class’ Bruno

Dan Burn has praised Newcastle’s attacking stars, describing Miguel Almiron as ‘unplayable’ and Bruno Guimaraes as ‘world class’.

The Magpies have had a great start to the new season and are in sixth place, losing just one of their first eight games.

Getty Almiron has been unplayable in recent weeks, says Dan Burn

Getty The Paraguayan midfielder really kicked under Eddie Howe’s lead

While it has the joint best defensive record in the Premier League, it is the club’s attacking talent that really stands out.

Almiron arrived at St James’ Park from Atlanta United in January 2019 on a £21m deal, but had previously only shown his quality in small bursts.

He then became the subject of a joke from Manchester City star Jack Grealish at the end of last season when England international team-mate Riyad teased Mahrez for some poor performances, saying he played as Almiron.

But in recent weeks, the Paraguayan international has really moved on with three goals in his last two.

And Newcastle team-mate Burn thinks the 28-year-old is showing how good he really is under Eddie Howe.

During talkSPORT Breakfast he said: “You just have to bring the ball to them and watch them.

INCORRECT Liverpool Champions League winner feels Jurgen Klopp could come to the end

coach Roy Keane sends clear response to conversation that links him to West Brom manager’s job

HAA-NNIBAL Man City star Haaland reveals bizarre diet he thinks has ‘big benefits’

action Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young screamer

blow Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s condition

Merry De Gea jokes as Man United players celebrate Ronaldo’s historic goal with balloons







Getty Burn also described Guimaraes as ‘world class’

Getty Almiron certainly silenced Jack Grealish after his criticism

“I think it’s also a lot of confidence, especially with players like Miggy [Almiron] who may not have played so well at the start of his career here.

“I think it’s that confidence and knowing that the manager has that confidence in you to do the things he does.

“I think sometimes he is unplayable and Bruno [Guimaraes] is one of those rare players who has that class where you can give them the ball anywhere and the way he moves his body and moves the ball and stuff.

“He’s really world class.”