Ally Langdon hammers Anthony Albanese with a VERY curly question about ‘dodgy as hell’ politicians

Anthony Albanese has been caught trying to play up both sides of the pork barrel issue – awarding subsidies to government seats – and cursing the coalition for doing it, but refusing to call it corruption.

This was despite the Prime Minister telling Ally Langdon on Tuesday on the Today Show that some “extreme examples” of pig barrels are “dodgy as hell.”

Mr. Albanian paused twice to gather his thoughts and looked visibly uneasy as he was questioned by Langdon about the matter.

His whims came a day after the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) found that pork barrels can be corrupt in some circumstances.

ICAC said a minister could be guilty of corrupt behavior and face criminal charges if he deals with pork barrels.

Today presenter Ally Langdon (pictured) had some tough questions about pork barrels for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday

Langdon told Mr Albanian that “you are pushing for a national corruption watchdog. Do you think pork brewing is corruption?’

After looking painedly through the line of questions and pausing in silence, the Prime Minister replied that “some of the extreme examples we’ve seen are unreliable as hell’.

“Taxpayer’s money needs to be used wisely and what we’ve seen with a whole host of programs, from the former government, is one of the things we’re looking at in the budget in October.”

Although he was unwilling to follow the ICAC in saying that pork barrels could lead to corruption, Mr Albanian said the Labor government will stamp it out.

The government would do this, he said, by “going along line by line, eliminating funding that was only about politics, not about making a difference.”

Although he was very careful not to use the word corruption, Mr Albanian admitted that pork in barrels can be considered unfair.

“It’s definitely a scam for taxpayers and that’s one of the reasons I think we saw a change of government in May,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured) was put to the test on Tuesday as to whether or not pig barrels were corruption

But this wasn’t enough for Langdon, who once again pressured him to ask whether the federal government would categorize pork barrels as corruption.

“Oh, look—no,” Mr. Albanian replied. “What we want to do is make sure that the funding goes to the most productive uses.

What is pork barreling in Australian context? Pork is a metaphor for using government spending on localized projects solely or primarily to bring money to a seat represented by the ruling party.

“And that you don’t have funds set up, that people don’t even know they exist, the only people who could apply for it were members of one political party.

“We have to do much better than that. That’s the kind of activity that undermines trust in our political system.’

The ICAC report states that “in circumstances where the barreling of pork is serious and intentional, this behavior may be so far below acceptable standards as to amount to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder, so that criminal punishment is justified’.

‘With this report, the committee wants to make it clear that ministers and their advisers do not have unlimited freedom to allocate public funds.

“Exercising ministerial discretion is subject to the rule of law, which ensures that it is consistent with the principles of public trust and accountability.”