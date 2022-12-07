Ally Behan who died from meningococcal after Spilt Milk festival saves lives with organ donation

Incredible Legacy Of Music Festival Meningococcal Victim: Teen Saves FIVE Lives Through Organ Donation After Her Death

An 18-year-old girl who died of meningococcal disease after attending a music festival has donated her organs and saved the lives of five people, including a child.

Ally Behan’s family made the heartbreaking decision to cut her livelihood over the weekend after she fell seriously ill after attending Canberra’s Spilled Milk music festival on Nov. 26.

Days after the teenager returned to her home in the close-knit coastal town of Manyana, on the NSW south coast, Ms Behan began experiencing gastro-like symptoms, which soon turned into something more sinister.

Ms Behan’s mother rushed her to Canberra hospital but her condition deteriorated rapidly and was put on life support last week. showed no brain activity.

She died shortly after her life support was turned off, and NSW Health confirmed her death on Monday.

“Ally loved helping people and did so in her final hours by donating her organs, which saved the lives of five different people, including a young child,” her family said in a statement. .

Ally Behan’s family (pictured) made the heartbreaking decision to cut her weekend livelihood after she fell seriously ill after attending Canberra’s Spilled Milk music festival on Nov. 26.

A family friend of Ms Behan had previously told Daily Mail Australia that the teenager ‘couldn’t stop vomiting’ and lost movement in her legs in the days following the festival.

“Unfortunately she had a seizure,” the family friend said.

The 18-year-old had just graduated from Ulladulla High School and was waiting for her final exam results.

“Anyone who has known Ally knows there are no words to describe the widespread devastation felt by the loss of our beautiful girl,” her family said.

Ms. Behan celebrated the end of school and waited for her exam results before coming into contact with the terrible disease

“Ally was young, energetic and loved her family and friends. She was beautiful both inside and out, she loved to laugh and loved to chat.”

What Are the Symptoms of Meningococcus? Fever and chills Fatigue (feeling tired) vomit Cold hands and feet Severe pain or aching in the muscles, joints, chest, or tummy (abdomen) Breathe fast Diarrhea In the later stages a dark purple rash Source: Center for Disease Control (US)

Her loved ones said family was important to the teenager, who was very close to her mother, father and older brother.

She was always there for everyone and offered love and support when needed. Ally was caring and loyal with a strong love for animals,” her family said.

Spilled Milk organizers warned on Saturday that a participant had contracted meningococcus and was being treated in Canberra.

“This Year 12 school leaver had the rest of her life ahead of her and it is a vaccine preventable disease,” said Karen Quick, CEO of Meningitis Center Australia, on Monday.

Ms Quick confirmed that Ms Behan had not been vaccinated against meningococcal strain B – the only strain not included in the free vaccine offered to all Australian students in Year 10.

All five common strains of meningococcal disease – A, B, C, W and Y – can be vaccinated against.

However, the free vaccine for high school students only protects against A, C, W and Y.

Parents and youth, especially those who attended Spilled Milk, are urged to remain alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and to act immediately if they arise.

Meningococcal disease is a rare but serious disease that is spread through saliva and can sometimes be fatal.

It is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis and symptoms can include a dark purple skin rash, diarrhea, fever and chills, fatigue, vomiting, and severe aches and pains.