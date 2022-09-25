Allison Langdon takes another day off the Today show after the Queen’s funeral

Today, host Allison Langdon took another well-deserved day off after taking the Nine show’s marathon coverage of the Queen’s funeral earlier this month.

Langdon returned to Sydney on Thursday looking exhausted after broadcasting around the clock outside Buckingham Palace since Her Majesty’s death.

The 43-year-old was off air on Friday and decided to make it a long weekend by also having Monday off, with Sarah Abo filling in alongside Karl Stefanovic.

Today, host Allison Langdon (right, with Karl Stefanovic) took another well-deserved day off after providing marathon coverage of the Nine Show of the Queen’s funeral earlier this month.

The co-anchors didn’t mention her absence, but it can be assumed she was catching up after a tiring fortnight of traveling the world, working grueling 14-hour days to attend the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. to cover .

She worked so hard that at one point she fell asleep in front of the camera, although luckily the moment happened during a break from live coverage.

Langdon was last on air Wednesday when she anchored the Today show solo from London while her co-host Stefanovic was on a flight back to Australia.

The 43-year-old was off air Friday and decided to make it a long weekend by also having Monday off, with Sarah Abo (right) filling in alongside Karl Stefanovic (left)

In the photo, she was taken back to Sydney Airport on Thursday.

The breakfast TV presenter had been on site in England on September 12, and Stefanovic joined her a day later.

Nine appears to have staggered the presenters’ flights back to Australia, so major news programs, such as the Today show, were not without both main hosts.

Langdon last appeared on Wednesday when she anchored the Today show solo from London while her co-host Stefanovic was on a flight back to Australia

It comes after Langdon dozed off on set during a break from coverage of the Queen’s funeral last Monday, after broadcasting from Buckingham Palace for 14 hours.

Exhausted, she rolled up a jacket to use as a pillow while napping on Today’s senior producer Will Hutchinson’s lap, who snapped a photo for Instagram.

She posted the photo again on her own Instagram Stories on Tuesday, along with the caption: “Hour 14. Everything is fine.”