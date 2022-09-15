Allison Langdon says it was a ‘privilege’ to watch the Queen’s final departure

<!–

Today host Allison Langdon paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after she witnessed the monarch leaving her home for the last time.

The 43-year-old shared photos of the historic event on Instagram, writing: “A privilege to see the late Queen’s final departure from Buckingham Palace.

‘A woman who meant so much to so many people. What a goodbye.’

The 43-year-old will be reporting live from London all week for Channel Nine’s Today show, following the death of Australia’s longest-serving head of state.

Langdon shared several photos of the procession, including a poignant photo of the carriage carrying the late Queen on its way to Westminster Abbey, where the Sovereign will remain in state for five nights.

Another image showed the Channel Nine star, wearing a sleeveless black top and matching skirt, as he interviewed a young girl outside the palace for the Today show.

Langdon had told Today viewers that morning it had been a “privilege” to watch the Queen leave Buckingham Palace in front of thousands of mourners.

The tone of the Today show and other Australian breakfast programs has softened in recent days as the mood in the country shifts from sadness over the death of the Queen to celebrating her incredible 70th anniversary.

Following the Queen’s death, the nine hosts anchored seven and a half hours of live coverage last Friday, which started with breaking the news at 4:30 a.m.

It wasn’t until midday that they handed over to Today Extra hosts Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell. Jeffreys and Campbell usually start broadcasting at 9am.