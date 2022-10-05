Allison Langdon exposes co-host Karl Stefanovic’s strange Google search history

<!–

Allison Langdon revealed it all on Wednesday when she “hacked” Karl Stefanovic’s Google search history on Today.

The breakfast show host, 43, put her comedic co-host, 48, on the spot as she framed the questionable questions on the big screen in the studio.

He looked embarrassed when she revealed to their peers and viewers that his top search result was ‘How do you win a second gold Logie?’

Karl’s next two questions were, “Who is the more sympathetic host of Today?” and “Can you get shredded before summer in two months?”

With a big Cheshire smile, Allison went on, “These are the sanitized versions—I wrote down the real ones.”

This is where it got ‘weird’.

Allison pulled out another list of search terms that read, “How to reverse a donkey – why do you want to know? That’s strange.’

Karl had an explanation — leaving viewers with more questions than answers when he said, “Because on Taco Tuesday, when you have a burrito, that’s what you think about.”

His sleuth co-anchor seemed unconvinced, but continued her list. “The other is how to use a pool pump,” she said.

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney said the pool pump was strange to look up to. ‘That’s weird. That’s weird to look up,” she said.

Allison then introduced Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffries who gave their own dime on Karl’s bizarre search history.

“That could have been a lot worse—much worse,” David said as Sylvia covered her ears, unwilling to hear more. He added, “Clear your browser history, Karl. I keep telling you that.’

It happened moments after Allison suffered an unfortunate Freudian slip when she accidentally named an American soccer team by the wrong name.

While covering the previous day’s NFL clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, she erroneously referred to the 49ers as the “69ers.”

A sixty-nine is a sexual position in which two people perform oral sex on each other, usually with the woman on top of the man, in a shape similar to the number 69.