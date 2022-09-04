Allison Langdon abruptly WALKS OFF the Today show after feeling sick in the morning again

<!–

Allison Langdon had to leave the Today show midway through Monday’s program after feeling very unwell.

At around 7:30 a.m., the 43-year-old looked pale when she turned to her co-host Karl Stefanovic and told her to “take off” because she was feeling “shaky.”

‘I’m really going to leave this morning. I just got a little shaky,” she said.

“I would have stayed at home, but it didn’t start until I got to work. Best to everyone (when I got home). Make it a great show.’

“She’ll watch and criticize from home,” Karl joked, before wishing the mother of two well.

“Whatever she’s got, I hope I don’t get it,” Karl added, before Ally yelled backstage, “I did a RAT!”

This isn’t Ally’s first time suddenly disappeared from screens halfway through the show on a Monday morning.

She was also forced to leave the show in June, leaving Karl to host the rest of the show on his own.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Karl announced that his co-host had gone home because of a “frog in her throat.”

“Welcome back to the show. Man down, man down,” Stefanovic, 48, revealed after a commercial break.

“Unfortunately, Ally has to go home now. She has a very large frog in her throat. She will be back on deck tomorrow. In the meantime, it’s an empty seat,” he said.

Brooke Boney then joked that Karl “looked more relaxed” hosting the breakfast show without her.

‘Look, she’s putting me on the edge. I never know what’s coming,’ he replied.

Meanwhile, earlier this year David Koch disappeared from the Sunrise news desk after just 25 minutes on the air due to a health issue.

The TV host, 66, stepped away from the news desk shortly before 6am during a commercial break because he was suffering from strep throat.

He had spoken in a cracking voice at the start of the broadcast at 5:30 am.

His co-anchor Natalie Barr explained his absence to viewers at 5:56 a.m., saying, “You may notice something different.

Kochie came in [and] he fought bravely on for about 25 minutes. He had laryngitis yesterday and apparently he still has it. He couldn’t really talk.’

News anchor Monique Wright said she told Kochie to “take honey for every intro,” but he declined because he thought it “could cause diabetes or something.”