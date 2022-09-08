Alligator that’s 10 feet long and weighs 500 pounds killed after tormenting Florida family for years

A huge alligator was eventually killed after tormenting a Florida family for five years — thanks to the efforts of a friend who earned a special hunting license to end the 10-foot, 500-pound alligator’s life with an arrow.

The Craig and Chrissy Masse family got fed up with the alligator they’d named Albert when it lunged at Chrissy while she was mowing the lawn one day in their backyard in Port Charlotte, on the southwest coast of Florida.

The alligator had gone after their two Labrador dogs and jumped at Chrissy as she mowed the grass – which was enough to spur them into action.

“Chrissy was there mowing the lawn and he came right up to her,” Craig recalled NBC2.

“We just see him all the time. He’s very aggressive,” Chrissy said. “We have two Labradors. Those are my children.’

Their friend, Ron Ollerenshaw, received his state license to hunt crocodiles this year and they hoped they could end Albert’s reign of terror.

When the alligator wandered into the water near their property on Tuesday, they had their chance.

The alligator was ten feet long and weighed 500 pounds.

The terrifying creature was so big they had to use a backhoe to pull it out of the water and into the back of a truck

Ollerenshaw and another friend named Chop caught Albert with fishing lines and tried to hold the alligator in place.

“I shot him a few times with the arrows with a string attached,” Ollerenshaw, who plans to keep the 40-pound head as a trophy, told NBC2.

The terrifying creature was so big that they had to use a backhoe to pull it out of the water and into the back of a truck.

Craig exclaimed, “Oh yes! We have it, yes!’

Chrissy said, “I wish Albert was gone. I was so happy.’

Alligators, which are found in all 67 Florida counties, are federally protected as an endangered species. But people can apply for an alligator hunting license statewide that allows them to hunt and kill alligators. legal.

While serious injuries from alligator attacks are rare, they do happen.

Last month, firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, was captured on video by a drone fighting a 12-foot alligator that attacked him while swimming in a lake near Tampa.

The veteran triathlete put his hands in the alligator’s mouth, forced the jaws off his head and chest, and swam back to the dock where he himself called 911 before being driven to the hospital by a Good Samaritan bystander.

La Verde, a former U.S. Air Force para rescue officer, underwent six-hour emergency surgery to repair damage to his skull and face and to remove part of his skull from his brain, his family said on a GoFundMe set up to help help with medical expenses.

In his first interview since the dismemberment, which left him without the right side of his skull, La Verde told ABC that when he took a hit in the water, “all I felt was scales, teeth.” He instinctively fought back.

