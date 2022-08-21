Allenstown, Queensland woman is found dead after being allegedly being murdered

<!–

A Queensland man faces court after being charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman in her 70s in Rockhampton.

The 35-year-old man was charged after the woman’s body was found at a home in West St, Allenstown around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police did not say how she was allegedly murdered, but that the couple knew each other.

The man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.