Allenstown, Queensland woman is found dead after being allegedly being murdered

Australia
Woman found dead in house after allegedly being murdered by 35-year-old man

  • Man, 35, to appear in court for murder of domestic violence
  • Woman in her 70s found dead at home in Allenstown, near Rockhampton
  • Queensland police have not said how the woman was allegedly killed

Published: 23:24, 21 August 2022 | Updated: 23:59, 21 August 2022

A Queensland man faces court after being charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman in her 70s in Rockhampton.

The 35-year-old man was charged after the woman’s body was found at a home in West St, Allenstown around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police did not say how she was allegedly murdered, but that the couple knew each other.

The man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

