Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills’ colossal win

ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — Josh Allen grabbed a thin and injury-free Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots for Gabe Davis — in Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play of scrimmage, Allen nearly sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a score of 15 meters just over two minutes apart to give the Bills a 24-3 lead with 7:20 left in the second quarter.

Despite gusts of up to 20 mph, the 348 yards that Allen passed in the first half were tied for the second time in the first two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 less than the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27 – 24 Tampa Bay win in 2020.

Allen was drawn in Case Keenum’s favor early in the fourth quarter, finishing 20-of-31 for 424 yards, the second most in the team’s history, and the most in a game that ended in regulation.

Davis became only the fifth NFL player since 2000 to have two touchdown catches of 60 or more yards in the same game, and the first since Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase paired in a 34-31 win over Kansas City on Jan. season .

The Bills broke out for 31 points in the first half despite missing three receivers – Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder – due to injuries, while also playing without a tight start Dawson Knox, who was sidelined by foot and hamstring injuries.

Rookie Receiver Khalil Shakir scored his first career TD on a 24-yard catch, and rookie running back James Cook scored his first career TD on a 24-yard run.

Buffalo’s 31-3 lead at the half could have been even greater. Allen’s pass, intended for Davis in the end zone, was intercepted by Levi Wallace to end the Bills’ fourth possession, while kicker Tyler Bass blocked a 49-yard field goal in three minutes.

The Bills improved to 4-1, while the Steelers (1-4) have lost four in a row, which is their longest slip since the opening of the 2013 season with four defeats. The loss was the Steelers’ biggest loss since a 51-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on September 10, 1989.

Whatever spark the Steelers hoped rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give in his first career start was nullified by a defense missing toppass rusher TJ Watt and starting safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). Injuries mounted during the game with cornerback Cam Sutton sidelined with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi ruled out with a back injury.

Pickett finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception, taking over the runway from Mitch Trubisky.

The game went south for Pittsburgh in the first minute.

Allen, facing third and 10 out of 2, waited patiently in the sack, hitting Davis in midfield with the receiver taking a step on both Wallace and Tre Norwood. The 98-yard completion matched a team record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick’s TD to Terrell Owens in 2009.

Davis’ second TD catch was even more impressive in bringing the ball in with his right hand, before being nearly stripped by Minkah Fitzpatrick’s safety. Davis then tore the ball back halfway through the end zone.

UNSPECIAL TEAMS

James Pierre of the Steelers messed up his first kickoff return. Pierre got the wink instead of Gunner Olzewski, who was scratched after having problems himself. PK Chris Boswell hit a field goal from 29 yards, but was wide at left at 33 and 45 yards.

WHAT WATCH

The Steelers confirmed before the game that: Watt has had arthroscopic knee surgery, who is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a chest injury. The team gave no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday.

Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season and has been sidelined since he injured the Cincinnati Bengals during a season opening 23-20 overtime. The Steelers dropped to 0-4 with no Watts in the lineup this season and 0-8 overall.

INACTIVE/INJURED

Steelers: TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return.

Bills: MLB Tremaine Edumunds (hamstring) did not play, although the Bills welcomed the restart DT Ed Oliver, who missed three games with an ankle injury, and Jordan Phillips, who missed two games with a hamstring injury.

NEXT ONE

Steelers: Host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sundays.

Bills: With the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff rematch on Sunday.