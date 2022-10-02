Allegra Spender: Blue-green MP to leave mother’s millions to politics and keep children on land

Allegra Spender, 44, walked away from her family’s fashion business – her late mother was fashion icon Carla Zampatti – for a life in politics and won the seat of Wentworth at the federal election in May.

But although she was leaving a multi-million dollar clothing business, she was far from new to politics – her father, John, and grandfather, Percy, were also MPs.

Unlike her predecessors, who were Liberals, Ms Spender is one of a wave of so-called “green-green” independents elected across the country to support action on climate change.

Despite her multimillionaire background, she said she knows how to keep her three children grounded.

In an interview with Sydney Morning HeraldMrs Spender revealed she made her children, aged six, eight and nine, pack their own school lunches.

It’s a tradition Ms. Spender has passed on from her mother, a tactic Ms. Zampatti used to make her two children more independent.

‘We have a nanny and I know a lot of people don’t have that option. But I don’t have my mom, my husband works full time, and we have to find ways to make it work for us,” she said, adding that she is also “very good at freezing food.”

Independent ‘Evergreen’ MP Allegra Spender is pictured on Clovelly Road in her Wentworth constituency

Allegra Spender (pictured center) and her family attend a tribute to her mother, fashion designer Carla Zampatti, at Carriageworks on May 31, 2021 in Sydney, Australia

Although her father and grandfather both made their names in politics, her mother, fashion designer Mrs. Zampatti, was far more famous.

Mrs. Spender said she thought much about her mother – who died in April 2021 – when she decided to run for the seat previously held by Liberal Dave Sharma.

She said her Italian-born mother would have supported her ‘100 per cent’.

“Your family always influences your values,” Ms. Spender told me Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Mum brought her own migrant values ​​and experiences to me, so it’s important to speak up for refugees.’

When she decided to run for the traditionally Liberal seat – former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull represented the affluent electorate of Sydney’s eastern suburbs – she didn’t think she would win for sure, but knew she would give it a good shot.

She finally decided to run after the UN’s COP26 UN climate conference in November 2021.

“It became clear that the (coalition) government would not do anything meaningful in the area of ​​climate. I felt a strong moral obligation to do something myself,” she said.

Ms Spender said juggling motherhood and politics is not easy, but she feels grateful for her mother’s example.

Allegra Spender is pictured (left) with her mother, fashion designer Carla Zampatti, in 2008. Mrs Zampatti died in 2021, a year before her daughter was elected MP for Wentworth

With her business background and a master’s degree in economics from Cambridge University, Ms Spender is a centrist, not the left-wing wolf in a liberal’s clothing that some tried to paint her during the election campaign.

She said she wants to help women in the workforce through better paid parental leave and ‘to bring the kindness and decency of community values ​​into politics – issues like refugees, the Uluru Statement from the Heart’.

‘I want to be tough but warm-hearted.’

Independent Wentworth MP Allegra Spender (left) is pictured with Independent Curtin MP Kate Chaney during the Midwinter Ball in the Great Hall of Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday September 7, 2022. Spender said several women at the ball told her , that they were wearing dresses designed by her mother or sister

Although she has put her fashion career behind her, Ms Spender can’t avoid it from time to time.

At the recent Midwinter Ball in Canberra – which attracts politicians, businesspeople and journalists – several women told her they were wearing a dress made by her mother or her sister, Bianca Spender.

Overall, her family’s background has helped prepare her for a life in politics.

“I’m not quite the deer in the headlights, but I feel like I’m on a vertical learning curve,” she said.