Alleged Sydney gang rape: Two more men charged, four in total

Two more men have been charged with the gang rape of a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her date and four employees in Sydney, bringing the total charged to four.

The woman had dated a man she spoke to through an online dating app in June.

While she was in the bathroom of a house, a larger group of men allegedly appeared and sexually assaulted her, the Supreme Court was told in August.

Two more men have been charged with gang rape of a woman, 22, allegedly organized by Adam Kabbout (pictured), 24

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault in company, carrying a maximum life sentence.

He appeared in court in Bankstown on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man was also charged with two charges of aggravated assault in company.

He was released on bail on Wednesday and is due to appear in court in Newtown on September 22.

The Ashcroft man made a failed Supreme Court bail offer last month as he fights six charges of aggravated sexual intercourse while in company

The alleged organizer of the attack, Ashcroft man Adam Kabbout, 24, made a failed Supreme Court bail offer in August as he teamed up to fight six cases of aggravated unauthorized sexual intercourse.

The court was told that the police did not charge Kabbout, having had sex with the woman, but allegedly tried to film the other men raping her.

A fourth man, 19, was charged in June with his alleged involvement and remains in court.