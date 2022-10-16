Alleged Alameddine associate Mohamad Alameddine crashes lamborghini in Sydney drag race
Crazy moment alleged Alameddine crime clan member SMASHES his $350,000 white Lamborghini while driving at 200km/h in a wild drag race – after losing control and crashing into a wall
- Alleged Alameddine and Comanchero gang associate were in a high-speed crash
- Mohamad Alameddine crashed his white Lamborghini Huracan on Friday night
- Alameddine was taken to hospital after the crash during a social drag race
Alleged underworld figure Mohamad Alameddine has smashed his $350,000 Lamborghini during a high-speed social drag race.
Alameddine, who police say is linked to the crime clan and the Comanchero bikie gang, crashed the luxury car while driving at 200km/h at Sydney’s Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek on Friday night.
Footage shows the white Lamborghini Huracan swerve to the right and smash into a wall on the side of the track.
The car then spins around in the opposite direction and hits the wall again.
Mohamad Alameddine (above) crashed his white Lamborghini Huracan during a drag race in Sydney on Friday night
Alameddine’s Lamborghini (above) spun and hit the wall twice during a friendly drag race at Sydney’s Eastern Creek Motorsport Park
Alameddine was taken to hospital after the crash but is ‘okay, just a bit beat up’, a source said Daily Telegraph.
Alameddine is currently under a Serious Crime Prevention Order.
He is charged with leading a criminal group, armed robbery and handling the proceeds of crime.
He was spotted earlier this year with Comanchero Sergeant-at-Arms Tarek Zahed and new president Alex Meehan after Zahed was shot ten times at an Auburn gym in May. He survived the attack.
Zahed’s brother Omar, 39, was also hit by multiple bullets that put him in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Mohamad Alameddine (pictured far right with Tarek Zahed, left, and Alex Meehan, centre-left) is currently under a Serious Crime Prevention Order