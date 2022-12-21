Allan Donald wants his Bangladesh seamers to learn from England’s quicks versus Pakistan

Bangladesh has to follow their at bat in the second inning from Chattogram, more so in the Shere Bangla National Stadium, where the field already looks dry. Fast bowling coach Allan Donald said a score of 350-380 would set up the second Test at Mirpur.

And if Bangladesh bowls first, Donald wants the hosts’ fast bowlers to look at what England’s fast bowlers did in Pakistan. Under the guidance of James Anderson, the England sailors took 26 wickets at a combined average of 24.07 to help them win the Test series 3–0 in Pakistan. In Mirpur, fast bowling is usually on the back burner due to the nature of the pitch, but Donald believes short bursts of aggressive bowling – like how India’s quicks worked in Chattogram – is the way to go.

“I have always used the reference of the mentality of the English fast bowlers in Pakistan,” said Donald on the eve of the second Test. “How they get into the match. Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a fast one. You can bowl short and full for longer. You can put everything on the table for four overs.

“If you saw how [Mohammed] Siraj or Umesh [Yadav] bowled [in Chattogram], they either went very short and attacked. They had people in capture positions. The ball rolled back a bit. You know what you get with a spinner, so we want us to be a little more offensive. It’s not easy to dodge on these pitches, so if you have a bit of speed you can be a bit more expansive and aggressive.”

In Chattogram, Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in the first innings, leaving them 254 off India’s first innings total of 404. They eventually fell short by 188 despite hitting over 100 overs to make 324 in the fourth innings, helped largely by Zakir Hasan’s debut century.

“The batting in the second innings is a blueprint for us,” said Donald. “The young man has surprised many. It is the first time I have seen Zakir. I like his attitude, boldness and attacking mentality. He has come to play. He has shown that he can compete against the very best bowlers . He’s a great breath of fresh air. He flinches.”

Donald also said Bangladesh cannot afford to let India off the hook like the first Test. India were 48 for 3 in the first innings at Chattogram but came out of a tight spot to put up a score of over 400 that put them on their way to final victory.

“You have one chance to cash in. You win the coin toss, hopefully first bat, make 350 or 380. I’m guessing what the value of that first innings score might be. The field looks pretty dry so you must take the first innings it’s your only chance to get the Test match going in the first innings If we bowl we showed that in the first innings too when we had India 48 for 3 this level then become put you to the sword.’

“If the great Kohli leaves, you miss a chance against him, you suffer.”•AFP/Getty Images

Donald said he was also aware that India has a few hitters up its sleeve – KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, two of them – who will be eyeing big scores after missing in Chattogram.

“They are the prized wickets. It’s like when [Sachin] Tendulkar walks to the crease, you know the value of doing well is absolutely paramount,” he said. “If the great Kohli leaves, you miss a chance against him, you suffer. After that they don’t give many chances. I thought we were really good against Kohli and KL.

“It’s like bowling for Lara. Suddenly the temperature rises. I know Virat is hungry to leave this test series with 100, but I thought we’ve been bowling well for him so far, and hopefully it will continue from tomorrow. ” .”

Donald also wanted patience with Khaled Ahmed, who was a bit headstrong at times in Chattogram. Donald said he would give Khaled free rein to get the best out of him.

“How many Tests has he played? Five, six or seven. He’s still learning. He’s going to make mistakes and I love people making mistakes,” he said. “It was like I was left alone, snatched away, the whole show, skin and bones alone. That’s Khaled. My positive reinforcement with him is that his unpredictability. It’s his strength. He can bowl a jaffa but the next one down throw the leg side.

“The fact that Khaled has a good bike on him. He’s a big, strong kid who wants to learn. Ask questions every day. I can’t do that wrong. I want to see that from this group. I’m here to break the chains off the shoulders, be free and enjoy. Be aggressive. If Khaled gets Kohli down the leg side, that’s a jaffa in my book. I’m not worried about Khaled. He wants to learn and be successful.”