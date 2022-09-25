Allan completes Everton exit as Emirati club Al Wahda confirm signing of Brazilian midfielder 

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Everton midfielder Allan has signed for Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Napoli for £21m two years ago, is yet to play for Everton in the Premier League this season.

He has fallen down the pecking order after Frank Lampard brought in three new midfield signings this summer.

Brazilian midfielder Allan has signed for Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates from Everton

Al Wahda, based in Abu Dhabi, are coached by former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Allan passed his medical and agreed personal terms over the weekend before completing his contract on Sunday.

Al Wahda took to Twitter to announce the deal. Accompanied by a picture of Allan in club gear, a tweet read: ‘Welcome Allan to the home of the champions.’

Another tweet said: ‘Al Wahda Football Club has signed Brazilian player Alan Marcos, on a permanent transfer deal from English club Everton and on a two-season contract, as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements for success.

For his part, ‘Alan’ praised the professional work during the completion of the contract procedures and expressed his happiness to join the homeland of the champions and his desire to contribute to achieving more achievements and victories.’